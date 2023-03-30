But not only US companies show significant deviations in the Bloomberg data. For example, if you look at the two variants of the MSCI EAFE, which are geared towards either growth (growth) or value (value) stocks, the growth variant has a significantly higher P/E ratio of 21, while the value variant with a P/E ratio of nine is a full twelve points lower. What’s also interesting is that historical lows are only three points apart – meaning that value stocks are close to their bottoms while growth stocks are far away. Similar differences can also be found in the US indices.

Because growth and the associated future profits of the respective company are central to growth stocks, the cyclical ups and downs of the economy and the stock market do not play a central role for them, according to Emanuel Mönch from the Frankfurt School. Klaus Schlote sees the dependence of growth stocks on the interest rate environment as a possible explanation for the higher P/E ratios granted to stocks. According to him, the market is speculating on falling interest rates from the US Federal Reserve, which you can see “also in the valuations, which are going up again”.