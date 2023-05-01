Has the omnipotence of Amazon, Apple and Alphabet been broken?

episode 233
The big tech giants have lost a trillion euros in market value within a month. Is the time of Apple, Microsoft, Amazon & Co over or is there an entry opportunity and if so, with which of the five giants? And what does that mean for the MSCI World? Business journalists Deffner and Zschäpitz argue about this.
Other topics: Elon Musk and his Twitter fiasco – what that means for Tesla shares
The Founders Leave Jumia – What’s Happening in the Amazon of Africa?
The comeback of momentum – which MSCI world index is suddenly running.
COP27 – three stocks and an index fund suitable for the UN climate conference
The savings plan riddle – why the monthly savings rhythm is superior to the weekly
The end of the MMT illusion – why there is no such thing as debt without atonement
Fair burden sharing of the crisis – why the energy solo is a crazy idea
If you want to win tickets for the WELT Transformation Summit, write to [email protected]
+++ Advertising +++ Would you like to find out more about our advertising partners? Here you will find all information and discounts.