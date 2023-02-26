© Reuters. Is the price of yellow-feathered chicken entering a period of rapid rise?Relevant companies may return to profitability Industry insiders say profit margins are still limited from February to March|Industry News



Financial Associated Press, February 25th (Reporter Wang Pingan and Liu Jian)The price of yellow-feathered chicken, which has been in the doldrums for many months, finally ushered in a recovery, rising by more than 1 yuan per catty in a single week. “The price of yellow-feather chickens has suddenly risen a lot in recent days, but we have not yet entered the profit-making stage.” Ms. Chen, the person in charge of a yellow-feather chicken farm, told reporters.

Reporters from the Financial Associated Press learned from multiple interviews that the current round of yellow-feather chicken price increases is mainly due to the recent slaughter corresponding to the empty window period for seedlings thrown in years ago, resulting in a small number of yellow-feather chickens in the market, and the superimposed consumption has improved to a certain extent. If the current upward trend in chicken prices continues, the farming side may return to the profitable period in February-March, but the profit margin is limited.

Is the “cabbage price” of yellow feather chicken a thing of the past? According to public data, as of February 24, the national average price of fast chicken was 6.61 yuan/catties, medium-speed chicken was 7.64 yuan/catties, and native chicken was 7.97 yuan/catties. The daily average price rose by more than 1 yuan/catties. After more than 4 months of silence, the price of yellow-feathered chickens has finally ushered in recovery. According to the theoretical breeding cost of 7 yuan/catties, the breeding end has gradually changed from loss to profit.

Ms. Chen, the person in charge of a yellow-feathered chicken farm in Sichuan, told the reporter, “The price of chicken has suddenly risen a lot in the past week, but strictly speaking it is still at a low level, especially compared to the highest point last year. It is actually still at a low level. There must be a loss. If you want to make a profit, you need to wait for the drop in feed prices and the further rise in chicken prices.”

Cheng Jing, a chicken industry analyst at the Agricultural Products Division of Shanghai Steel Union, told reporters about the current round of price increases for yellow-feathered chickens. The second is driven by leading enterprises. Due to the small amount of chickens in the market, and the current part of the chicken source is in the hands of large factories and contracts, the leading enterprises drive the price of yellow feather chickens to rise. The third is the improvement of terminal consumption and the promotion of festivals. With the improvement of the market, the price of the terminal market has been slightly driven, and the “February 2″ festival has been superimposed, driving the yellow chicken market. Fourth, the promulgation of the national hog purchase and storage plan and the price increase of 817 small white chickens and other related substitutes, Indirectly drive up the price of yellow feather chicken.”

Wang Qidong, an expert in breeding yellow-feather chickens, holds the same view. The recent sudden rise in the price of yellow-feather chickens is mainly due to changes in the supply side. Consumption has improved to a certain extent, such as the opening of schools and the opening of factories, which have stimulated demand. The important reason for the supply side is that the current slaughter after the Spring Festival corresponds to the empty window period for seedlings thrown in years ago, and the demand is higher than the supply.

The rise in the price of yellow-feathered chickens is gradually being transmitted to large-scale breeding enterprises. The reporter called the securities department of Lihua (300761.SZ) as an investor. The trend of recovery. The main reason is that both the supply side and the demand side have a certain positive trend. The chicken meat on the supply side has almost been digested after the festival, and the demand side has also rebounded to a certain extent. The impact of various factors is finally reflected in the price rise. The company’s products are generally It is sold now, and it follows the market, so there has been a certain increase recently.”

Terminal consumption has become the biggest variable in the industry in the future. Looking forward to the future, can this round of yellow feather chicken market continue? “The short-term rise is determined by supply shortages, but the long-term continuity of the rise requires attention to follow-up consumption. If the recovery of terminal consumption is stronger, there will be momentum to continue to rise. But if it falls short of expectations, the possibility of a callback is relatively high.” Wang Wang Qidong told reporters.

Cheng Jing also said that the price of yellow-feathered chicken has risen sharply this time, and the price increase is too high, exceeding expectations, and the continued rise or continuation of high support points is limited. According to Mysteel’s agricultural product market research, the supply side supports the price increase of yellow feather chickens, but in terms of subsequent terminal consumption, it is difficult to maintain high prices of yellow chickens. If the drive of terminal consumption is insufficient, it will be difficult for product prices to continue to rise. If the sales volume is not good, chicken prices may show a downward trend. Due to the tight supply, the farming end may be profitable in February and March, but the profit margin is limited.

In terms of enterprises, if the price of yellow-feathered chickens continues to rise, or it will drive related breeding companies to return to the profit period, a related person from a listed breeding company told reporters before, “”The price of yellow-feathered chickens in recent months has been low, which has led to the industry. Part of the production capacity will be cut. In the long run, the company will definitely benefit when the chicken price returns to a high point. “

The above-mentioned relevant person from the Lihua Securities Department said, “We still need to look at the follow-up price trend, because it is only February, and we need to pay attention to the overall sales situation in March. Secondly, the recent chicken price trend can only represent a trend, but the company The specific sales price of chickens is still subject to the follow-up sales briefing.”

It is worth mentioning that last year, Liwah sold 407 million broilers (including chickens, slaughtered products and cooked products), a year-on-year increase of 5.95%. There are expansion goals. “We have an incremental goal every year, mainly for the improvement of the production capacity of subsidiaries in South China, Southwest China, and Central China, and the current progress is in the scheduled plan.” The above-mentioned relevant person from the Securities Department of Lihua Stock said.

