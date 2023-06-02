Has the U.S. dollar index peaked? The rebound may be in place, the risk of shocks in June is higher Provider Investing.com

© Reuters Has the U.S. dollar index peaked?The rebound may be in place, and the downside risk of shocks in June is higher



Investing.com – In European morning trading on Thursday (1st), the U.S. dollar stabilized near a two-month high, as the market continued to digest progress on the U.S. debt ceiling bill, comments from several Fed speakers, Chinese manufacturing activity data and European inflation data.

As of 17:43 Beijing time (05:43 am ET), the dollar, which measures the dollar’s trade-weighted strength against six major currencies, was down 0.04% at 104.207 and down 0.03% at 104.29.

The benchmark U.S. Treasury yield was at 3.674%, compared with 4.038%.

Risk sentiment was boosted earlier in the day after a stronger-than-expected China report revived hopes for a recovery in the country’s main economic growth driver.

The data briefly boosted the yuan’s rebound from six-month lows, only to fall back again. The exchange rate against the dollar fell 0.03% to 7.1143; the exchange rate against the dollar fell 0.13% to 7.1282.

Meanwhile, the dollar also retreated from recent highs after the U.S. House of Representatives passed the debt ceiling bill later on Wednesday (May 31).

Now, the debt-ceiling deal is headed to the Senate for approval, and the possibility of a default by the world‘s largest economy has all but disappeared.

However, attention is turning back to monetary policy as the next Fed meeting draws near.

The president of the Philadelphia Fed signaled a willingness to pause rate hikes next month to assess economic data. “By skipping a rate hike at the next meeting, the committee can observe more data before making a decision on whether to stick with current policy,” he said.

The filings have sharply boosted expectations for a pause in rate hikes in June.

Xu Dongshi, an analyst at China Galaxy Securities, believes that the U.S. dollar is more likely to fall in the market outlook. She said in a report, “With the U.S. debt ceiling problem likely to be resolved and the Fed’s interest rate hike path expected to be temporarily difficult to improve, the U.S. dollar and U.S. bond yields The rebound has been relatively in place, and the probability of future shocks and downturns is higher. Our baseline assumption is still that the Fed will pause interest rate hikes at the June FOMC meeting to observe the further impact of high interest rates…”

Up 0.05 percent to 1.0694. The previous data showed an increase of 0.8%, an improvement from the previous month’s decline of 2.4%, however it was still down 4.3%.

In addition, inflation data in the euro zone unexpectedly fell, undermining the case for the European Central Bank to continue to raise interest rates aggressively. It fell from 7.0% to 6.1% in May, while expectations were unchanged; the monthly rate also fell from 0.6% to 0.0%.

Easing inflationary pressures supported calls by dovish members for an early end to rate hikes.

It was down 0.09% at 1.2430. Figures from the Nationwide Building Society previously showed another drop, down 3.4 per cent on an annualized basis.

It rose 0.05% to 0.6506, as better-than-expected Chinese economic data eased the decline in the Australian dollar. , reported.

Compiler: Liu Chuan