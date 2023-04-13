Home Business – Hate speech, TikTok ban, BBC hashtag controversy and more – BBC News 中文
Business

– Hate speech, TikTok ban, BBC hashtag controversy and more – BBC News 中文

by admin
– Hate speech, TikTok ban, BBC hashtag controversy and more – BBC News 中文

Twitter (Twitter) owner and chief executive officer (CEO) Elon Musk (Elon Musk) suddenly accepted a BBC live interview in a short period of time. During the one-hour conversation, he shared false information, US President Biden, And the broader issues of that tortuous takeover.

He told the BBC that running Twitter has been a “quite painful” and “roller coaster” process.

Musk is currently the world‘s second-richest man, and he also runs car company Tesla and aerospace rocket company SpaceX. He bought Twitter for $44bn (£35.4bn) in October last year.

In an interview at Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco, he spoke to the BBC’s James Clayton about the social media company’s mass layoffs, disinformation and his personal work habits.

You may also like

Ifo survey: High inflation expected worldwide

Cracco in red, chef Morelli confirms the scoop...

China’s March Export Surprises 14.8% Year-on-Year Growth, Imports...

FTX: Crypto exchange could start again, according to...

The response of European countries to the Inflation...

The most important questions and answers about income...

Cracco in red, chef Morelli confirms the scoop...

Warren Buffett has now bought these five Japanese...

illimity: new 200 million agreement with the EIB...

Goldman Sachs: These 29 Stocks Will Make Profits...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy