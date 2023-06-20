Home » Haval Xiaolong MAX Hi4 105 four-wheel drive elite version starts delivery-Sina Cars
According to news from IT House on June 19, Haval Xiaolong MAX (configuration|inquiry) Hi4 105 four-wheel drive elite version will be delivered from now on, with an official guide price of 159,800 yuan.

IT House previously reported that Haval Xiaolong MAX was launched on May 15, with a length, width and height of 4758 (4771)/1895/1725mm, a wheelbase of 2800mm, and a medium-sized SUV. The tire size is 235/55R19; The triple screen composed of full LCD instrument + 12.3-inch full LCD central control screen + 12.3-inch full LCD passenger screen is equipped with a new generation of Coffee OS in-vehicle system and equipped with Snapdragon 8155 in-vehicle chip.

Haval Xiaolong MAX is equipped with Hi4 intelligent electric hybrid four-wheel drive system for the first time, which is composed of a 1.5L engine and front and rear dual motors. The maximum power of the engine is 85kW, the total power of the rear axle motor is 150kW, and the total torque is 350Nm; 9.41/19.27 (19.94) kWh ternary lithium battery, the pure electric cruising range under WLTC working conditions is 45km and 96km.

