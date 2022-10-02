Haval’s beast PHEV will be launched within this year!The battery life is over 1000km, and it is expected to start at 200,000



2022-10-01 14:26:59

The online auto market has learned that Haval will launch the beast PHEV model within this year. The price of the beast fuel version is 130,000-167,000, which is higher than that of the H6 fuel version. With reference to the price of the H6 plug-in hybrid version, it is expected that the price of the Haval beast PHEV will be 180,000-230,000. Competitors include BYD Song PLUS DM-p et al. It is reported that the battery life of the beast PHEV will also be higher than that of the Haval H6 DHT-PHEV. At present, the maximum battery life of the Haval H6 DHT-PHEV is 110km, while the maximum battery life of the beast PHEV may refer to the latte DHT-PHEV. The picture shows the fuel version With reference to the power of the Latte DHT-PHEV, it is equipped with a 1.5T four-cylinder engine, a DHT gearbox and a 34kWh battery pack powertrain. It provides two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive versions. The two-wheel drive version has a pure electric range of 184km and a comprehensive range. Over 1000km; the four-wheel drive version has a pure electric range of 155km, a comprehensive power of 321kW, a comprehensive torque of 762N m, and zero-to-hundred acceleration in just 5.2 seconds.

