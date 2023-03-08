Home Business Haval’s first large SUV P04 official image released, same platform as tanks_TOM 汽车
A few days ago, Driving Sight learned that,Haverofficially releasedIts first large SUVofficial map ofThe internal code of the new car is P04, the official name has not yet been announced. It is reported that the Haval P04 will be built based on the tank platform and adopt a non-load-bearing body structure. The overall size is expected to exceed the tank 500.Or it will be listed in the fourth quarter of this year.


In terms of appearance, the front face of the new car adopts a trapezoidal grille design, and two hollowed-out banner-style decorative strips are added to the interior. With the thick front bumper shape, the entire front face presents a rough and tough style. The headlights adopt a slightly square shape, and the internal structure is very deep. It will use a multi-point matrix LED light source, which has a good sense of technology.


On the side of the body, the lines are very tough, and the body is slender. According to the visual inspection, the length of the car exceeds 5.2 meters. The overall look is a bit like a large American SUV. The shape of the tail is temporarily unknown, but referring to the previously exposed spy photos, we can see that the taillights are also huge, with vertical taillights, embellished with blackened elements, and the visual effect is more eye-catching.


As can be seen from the interior, the car hasThree-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, full LCD instrument panel and floating central control screen, the size of the central control screen is averageOf course, it is also possible to make adjustments according to the size, and the electronic shift lever also uses the same style as the tank 300, which is very thick.

The official has not announced the power information of the new car. It is expected that the new car will be equipped with a 2.0T gasoline engine and a 2.0T diesel generator.

