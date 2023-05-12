Have flowers delivered for Mother’s Day: you should know that

Millions of Germans send flower greetings to their mothers on Sunday via online trade. But what if the wrong bouquet is delivered, doesn’t arrive or the flowers aren’t as pretty as in the photo? You have these rights if the Mother’s Day bouquet turns out to be a disappointment.

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Mutterday means high season again for online florists. If the dear mother doesn’t live nearby, millions of citizens like to send a bouquet of flowers as a thank you via Online Trade. But often enough, the bouquet of flowers bought with a mouse click turns out to be a bitter disappointment upon delivery.

Sometimes the bouquet is carelessly put together, sometimes much smaller than promised in the photo on the website, sometimes the flowers are withered soon after delivery. Sometimes the delivery only arrives after Mother’s Day, even if it wasn’t a last-minute order or a desired date was paid for extra.

Customers should not simply swallow their disappointment about a failed delivery, advises Annalena Marx from the Brandenburg consumer center (VZB). Customers can also insist on rights when buying flowers online. But: It always depends on the fine print.

More service texts Offers for privately insured persons

If the bouquet does not look like the photo

Some order a colorful spring bouquet or a yellow orchid in a pot, others pink roses plus confectionery for mum: If you pick a desired delivery from the many offers on the websites of online retailers, you cannot be sure that the flower greeting will actually be one to one corresponds to the picture.

also read

“The photos are always just example photos,” consumer advocate Marx points out. Dealers often reserve the right to make contractual changes in the small print – especially in the case of mixed bouquets and always depending on the availability of the individual types of flowers.

If the ordered delivery does not look exactly like it does on the website, if it contains more green or even a white daisy instead of a yellow one, complaints often come to nothing. But: If the retailer has promised on the site that the bouquet has a diameter of, for example, 40 centimeters or contains exactly 19 roses or that chocolates will be included, he must also comply with his specifications.

The customer can then insist on this when making a complaint. This also applies to the type of Flower in the container shown. “No one has to accept a bouquet of tulips if they have ordered roses,” emphasizes Marx. In this case, the money would be returned or the roses would have to be delivered later.

When the flowers are late

Anyone ordering should know that not all retailers have access to a network of local florists who can deliver bouquets late on Saturday afternoon or Sunday morning if necessary. Many online providers send the flowers in a package with a logistics company.

This takes time, Sunday deliveries are usually not possible here. Anyone who ordered Mother’s Day flowers at the very last minute and chose standard shipping therefore has no guarantee that the delivery will arrive on time for the special day.

There is no legal remedy if the delivery arrives after Mother’s Day. Even if this entails additional costs: Marx emphasizes that it is always advisable for late decision-makers to choose a mail order offer in which the retailer guarantees a desired date. If the flowers arrive late despite a firm promise, the customer can request a refund of the purchase price.

This is where you will find third-party content In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

If the freshness guarantee is not kept

Many online retailers advertise their bouquets with a freshness guarantee, some even for seven days. But as is often the case with advertising claims: there is often only hot air behind it. “From a legal point of view, it’s like this: Even if the guarantee goes beyond a pure advertising statement and becomes part of the contractual provisions, there is usually no explanation of what the guarantee means and what the consequences are,” Marx points out .

Freshness is very vague, even when it comes to flowers. Her advice to disappointed online buyers: Flowers that have been sent start to droop soon after arrival, and the withered bunches should be photographed immediately – not days later.

On the same day, customers should then complain in writing to the retailer and send the photos along. Frequently enough, senders are accommodating if the quality of the order was demonstrably defective.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 5 a.m. with the financial journalists from WELT. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.