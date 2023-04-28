Have low volatility ETFs stood the test?

The past few years have been turbulent: the pandemic, inflation and war have caused violent stock market fluctuations. A strategy that promises to outperform in such phases is the so-called low-volatility approach. The Market shows how he fared.

After a long phase of relatively quiet markets, the past few years have been nerve-wracking for investors. The pandemic shook up the financial markets from 2020, followed by the rapid increase in inflation rates around the world, and finally the Russian invasion of Ukraine caused increased uncertainty.