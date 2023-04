Dhe location Germany is losing jobs and importance in large parts of industry. The state could do a lot to maintain both or to recruit new industries.

For Walter Sinn, head of management consultancy Bain & Company in Germany, the recent migration is a wake-up call – if not an alarm signal. In an interview in his Frankfurt office, the 57-year-old manager names the most urgent tasks facing companies and politicians. And he revises his opinion on the quota of women in top management.