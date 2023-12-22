Home » Have you deducted all the taxes that can be deducted in 2023? Applying for RM3000 PRS with Versa has great benefits! ! -Zing Gadget
Have you deducted all the taxes that can be deducted in 2023? Applying for RM3000 PRS with Versa has great benefits!

Have you deducted all the taxes that can be deducted in 2023? Applying for RM3000 PRS with Versa has great benefits!

Title: Save Money on Taxes with Versa PRS App in 2023

As the tax season approaches, many Malaysians are looking for ways to maximize their tax deductions for the year 2023. One opportunity to save on taxes is by applying for the RM3,000 PRS tax exemption with Versa, a popular financial app.

By using the Versa app to apply for PRS, individuals can save up to RM900 in taxes and also receive an extra RM110 bonus. Additionally, users can refer their friends to apply for PRS and earn an additional RM50, making it a lucrative opportunity to save money on taxes.

The process of applying for PRS on the Versa app is simple and can be completed quickly, allowing individuals to take advantage of the tax exemption before the deadline.

As the new year begins, taking advantage of financial opportunities like the PRS tax exemption with Versa can help individuals save money and make the most of their tax deductions in 2023.

