HBO’s Succession characters are often based on real events and real-life billionaires. Inspirations include “the Murdochs and stuff,” the costume designer recently told Harper’s Bazaar fashion magazine. Here’s what the Roys, the fictional family from the TV series, said, did and wore to capture the real world of the rich.

It’s often said that truth is stranger than fiction, but on “Succession” it’s all pretty strange.

The HBO-Drama, which has won awards for its acting and writing, is also incredibly well researched. With characters on various business titans and politicians based, the series depicts the life of the ultra-ultra rich – the Roy family is said to be 18 billion dollars be difficult – with skillful precision and few exaggerations.

There are obvious references: the Roys have, like the Murdochs and the Arnaults, a follow-up drama made for TV. They finance political campaigns with their money – and even a presidency. And there are many, many private jets.

But there are also the more subtle nods to the lifestyles of the wealthiest 1 percent.

They don’t wear coats

You may have noticed that the Roys don’t wear coats in all weathers – apart from this one bizarre down trench, the Shiv wore in Norway. That’s not because billionaires are too hot, it’s simply because they don’t care about the elements. west are naturally one different storyas evidenced by Josh Aaronson, played by Adrien Brody.

“Rich people don’t wear coats when they go out because they go straight from the car to the venue,” Mark Mylod, an executive producer of Success, told the Robb Report.

To the venue – or in the private jet, like Kieran Culkin, who plays Roman Roy, recently in an interview explained with Esquire.

“The coat thing is kind of interesting and seems to be working,” the actor said. “They go right up to the jet or the chopper and they’re like, ‘Why was I wearing a f***ing coat? It’s just annoying. Now I get it, they don’t have to go anywhere or do anything.”

Her dress code is stealth wealth

Die Wardrobe and the styling of the Roy siblings – full of monochromatic looks, suit blazers in all shades of navy, charcoal and black and of course the lost hair tie – have been endlessly dissected.

Anyone with even the slightest interest in these fictional media oligarchs can probably imagine“secret wealth” or“quiet luxury‘ — a nod to the printless, logoless look favored by some members of the ultra-rich. Kendall’s 625-Dollar-Cap von Loro Pianaa brand that James Murdoch – one of sons of media mogul Rupert Murdoch – wears, and Shiv’s no-frills bob are two good examples of this.

The looks often tell a story about a particular character’s mental state—just think of Kendall’s chunky pendant necklacewhich adorns his crew-neck t-shirt in the season 3 finale, when the siblings stage a half-baked intervention that turns into a volley of blame.

But they also point to real-world counterparts, “like the Murdochs and stuff,” said Michelle Matland, the costume designer of the Serielast month to Harper’s Bazaar.

Kendall has certainly been known for storming into the odd board meeting in a suit with no tie, what on Lachlan Murdochthe eldest son of Rupert Murdoch.

He also sometimes showcases LVMH scion Alexandre Arnault’s flair for a statement sneaker look, like when he tried to pair at a meeting Lanvin-Sneaker to wear, not unlike the Arnault son’s attempt to at a recent Tiffany event a couple Tiffany-blaue Nike Air Force 1 – a collaboration between the brands – to wear .

In a case where the Art imitates life or vice versa, compared Elle Ivanka Trumps dull blonde bob look in 2019 with that of Season 2’s sleek Shiv Roy, who with a slimmer look was beginning to position herself as a serious contender to run the fictional Waystar Royco, her father’s media empire.

You want to live forever

When Kendall unveiled his vision for Living+ – “personalized longevity programs” – there were side glances and eye rolls. But the truth is, billionaires love the prospect of immortality. You can buy almost anything, so why not add a little more life?

A number of tech billionaires including Peter Thiel and Larry Ellisonhave attempted to fend off the Grim Reaper’s visit by focusing on various anti-aging practices — none of which feature exclusive Waystar content.

“Death never made sense to me. How can a person be there and then just disappear, just not be there anymore?” Larry Ellison once said to his biographer.

Every billionaire has found a different solution to the plebeian problem of death. Thiel has donated and invested millions, including to organizations working in cryonics, the freezing of human corpses to slow the aging process. jeff bezos reportedly has Poured money into a company that aims to “reverse diseases, injuries and disabilities that can occur throughout life.”

Even simple millionaires are looking for answers. Bryan Johnsona biotech CEO, said he’s reduced his biological age by five years thanks to a demanding routine that consists of getting up at 5 a.m., taking over 100 supplements, and eating exactly 1,977 calories a day.

It’s hard to say how Bodega-Sushi –including eye-scorching wasabi – fits into his diet plan.

Their houses really do look like this

If Logan Roy’s house seems extravagant, it’s because people have to shell out millions to afford it — or if you’re Connor Roy, it’s exactly $63 million, to be precise.

And real billionaires lend their properties for the fictional Roys to run around in.

In the season premiere, while Kendall, Shiv and Roman plan to launch a new media brand, The Hundred, they stroll through a beautiful home in sunny Los Angeles. This house is owned by 28-year-old billionaire Austin Russell, founder and CEO of autonomous auto tech company Luminar Technologies, as Quartz reports.

Russell bought the mansion for $83 million, a bit more than what Connor is paying for Logan’s house.

And the mansion that’s home to Josh Aaronson, the Waystar-Royco investor who invited Kendall and Logan in Season 3, is in the Hamptons and went on the market in April for $55 million. according to the Robb Report.

They step out of helicopters as if stepping off the bus

Kieran Culkin, the mischievous Fascism apologists Roman Roy plays, has a few times in his public appearances “Wealth Advisor‘ of the series. They help get the Roys’ subtle behaviors just right, like the casual way they step out of the helicopter.

“You know where the propeller is. You wouldn’t duck your head.” said he dem“Shit’s Creek.”„ -Star and co-creator Dan Levy in 2020.

Helicopters are part of the arsenal of transportation favored by the billionaire elite and royalty. Heads of state such as the Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah, and the English royal family rely on helicoptersespecially for shorter distances, as Insider already reported.

They really have an army of domestics

From removing guests’ coats at Logan’s house to Kendall’s “backup crew” helping him make coffee for Frank in a Season 1 episode, the Roys have relied on staff at their home throughout the series.

And it turns out that billionaires do the same in their everyday lives.

David Youdovin, Founder and CEO of Hire Societya staffing firm that helps high-net-worth individuals and families in New York City, the Hamptons and Palm Beach squat their homes and businesses, told Insider in 2018 that domestic workers can make a big difference in making life easier for billionaires.

“The vast majority of our customers are the 0.01% — they have multiple homes, private planes, and multiple domestic workers,” said Youdovin, who worked as a butler and wealth manager for a billionaire familybefore founding Hire Society in 2012.

“It’s very altruistic to have good people work for these families,” Youdovin told Insider at the time. “These salaries can be life-changing, especially for people who are not from the United States.”

Domestic workers’ salaries can be as high as six figures, and jobs range from drivers to butlers to nannies. They also have a chance to win $1 million by hitting a home run while playing baseball with their employer.