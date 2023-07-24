He lives from dividends: ex-banker names five stocks with potential

At the age of 52, Helmut Jonen quit his job and lives on his passive income. Helmut Jonen

Helmut Jonen worked as a banker at UBS. Then he quit because he could live on his dividends.

According to Jonen, stocks from the pharmaceutical and telecommunications sectors now have “good potential” in the long term.

Here he names five companies that could currently be exciting to invest in.

A decade ago, Helmut Jonen said goodbye to the “normal” world of work. At that time he worked as an asset manager at the Swiss bank UBS and earned over 300,000 Swiss francs a year, as he says. He quit his job, not because he wanted to work elsewhere, but because he was earning enough from his dividends.

Jonen made an income of about 240,000 euros per year with the distributions – became financially independent. With no more Social Security to pay and no more monthly savings to make, he found that the dividend income, which made up about 80 percent of his wages, was enough to give him financial freedom.

read too

An investor who has built up a 354,000 euro portfolio on the stock exchange relies on these three shares

Since then, the 63-year-old has been spending his time traveling the world rather than working in an office. His securities portfolio consists of a total of around 100 positions, including 97 individual stocks.

Jonen now finds these five companies exciting

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

