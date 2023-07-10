He steals some glasses and leaves, here is the video that nails the leader of the Norwegian left

The leader of the Norwegian left Bjórnar Moxnes caught stealing sunglasses. The shocking video

Storm over the leader of the Norwegian left. Moxnes beers,Moxnes beers party number one Ròdtwas “caught” stealing a pair of sunglasses from a shop in Oslo airport.

WATCH THE VIDEO THAT NAILS THE LEADER OF THE NORWEGIAN LEFT

An internal surveillance camera depicted Norwegian MP Bjornar Moxnes, leader of the Marxist “Red” party, stealing sunglasses from a store at Gardermoen International Airport in the capital, Oslo, before the police were summoned, whose investigation ended with him apologizing for what he had done. pic.twitter.com/ZwBOqZkxBh – Kalba news newspaper (@kalbaae) July 5, 2023

During the weekend, Moxnes was asked by the Norwegian broadcaster Nrk. “I want to start by saying that I’m very sorry”, explains the politician apologizing for what happened, later explaining that he only realized he had left the shop without paying when he was already at the restaurant, but admitted that he was seized by “anxiety and panic ” for “fear of a scandal for the party” and of not having returned or paid for the sunglasses.

Moxnes he had to pay a fine of 3000 Norwegian kroner (just over 257 euros) for theft with intent. The news has raised a hornet’s nest of controversy. Currently, Moxnes beers he took sick days until July 18, to recover from the stress of the media attention of the past few days, but the leaders of the Marxist-inspired party still have faith in their leader despite the bad impression he made.

