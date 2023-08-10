Home » He was already seen as Musk’s successor: CFO is leaving Tesla
He was already seen as Musk's successor: CFO is leaving Tesla

He was already seen as Musk's successor: CFO is leaving Tesla

Kirkhorn wrote that he will remain with Tesla until the leadership transition is complete. youtube

Zachary Kirkhorn worked under Elon Musk for 13 years. However, on Monday he confirmed that he is leaving Tesla.

The number of years he has worked for Musk is comparable to “50 years of work for anyone else,” said Gene Munster.

Kirkhorn didn’t say why he’s leaving Tesla. He called his time there a “special experience”.

This is a machine translation of an article by our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

Zachary Kirkhorn is the Tesla executive who was once billed as Elon Musk’s successor. However, after a 13-year career under the billionaire, he is leaving the company. “He worked for Elon for 13 years, which is basically like working for another boss for 50 years,” veteran investor and analyst Gene Munster told “Bloomberg“. Munster is a managing partner of Deepwater Asset Management, a Minnesota-based venture capital firm.

Tesla announced Kirkhorn’s surprise departure Monday in a submission known to the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The chief financial officer then confirmed on Linkedin that he was leaving the electric car manufacturer.

Blomberg reportsthat Kirkhorn amassed a fortune of $590 million during his time at Tesla, consisting primarily of stocks.

Kirkhorn joined Tesla in 2010 as a senior financial analyst and became CFO in 2019, according to his Linkedin profile. After his rise to that role, Tesla began turning a profit and paying down billions of dollars in debt. This caused the company’s value to skyrocket.

“Zach has done a great job of increasing margins,” Munster said, according to Bloomberg. “Typically, when companies increase production, their margins come under pressure. He managed the balancing act and that’s hard to do.” In his Announcement on Linkedin Kirkhorn didn’t say why he was leaving Tesla. However, he thanked Musk and called his time at Tesla a “special experience.”

Musk’s management style has come under criticism in recent years — primarily over his indiscriminate, layoff-heavy takeover of Twitter, which has since been rebranded X. Also, he tends to be noisy repeated allegations to fire people who don’t agree with him.

“If you said something wrong or made a mistake or upset him, he decided you were an idiot. And there was nothing to change his mind,” a Tesla executive told in 2018.Wired„.

Said this year 42 Tesla employees told Business Insider that the company has become almost like a “cult” dedicated to Musk. While demanding, he pushes employees to exceed their own expectations.

Dolly Singh is a former director of talent acquisition at Spacex. she said 2014 told Business Insider that Musk is like a “master diamond maker” who puts immense pressure on his employees. “He’s probably also aware of how annoying it is on the receiving end. But he knows that if he keeps the pressure up, they will exceed their own expectations,” she said.

In his Linkedin post, Kirkhorn wrote that he will stay with Tesla until the leadership transition is complete. The next CFO is to be Vaibhav Taneja. “The fact that he’s staying through the end of the year bodes well for the transition,” Munster said, according to Bloomberg.

Elon Musk made the statement in an on Monday Tweet on Kirkhorn’s departure and thanked the CFO “for his many contributions to Tesla over the course of 13 often difficult years.” “I appreciate him very much and wish him well in the next phase of his career,” he wrote.

Musk has not yet responded to a request for comment sent outside of regular business hours.

