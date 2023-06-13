“He was betrayed by his solipsism”, analysis and anecdotes about Berlusconi

Berlusconi dead, analysis and anecdotes about Silvio

From the former prime minister Romano Prodi to the PDS secretary Achille Occhetto. From the co-founder of Forza Italia Giuliano Urbani to the entrepreneur and publisher Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone. All the newspaper interviews with the protagonists of politics and finance who wrote the last 30 years of Italian history together with Silvio Berlusconi.

Prodi: “We were both convinced pro-Europeans

Berlusconi’s historic rival, Romano Prodi, reflects “above all on common goals rather than on our divisions”. For this reason, speaking with Il Messaggero, “the theme of Europeanism naturally comes to mind. It is the ideal and pragmatic value of Europeanism that has kept Italy united in the most difficult moments. We both had the clear idea that the future of Italy passes through Europe”. Despite the different views, “Berlusconi was aware that any yielding to Europeanism would have impeded the progress that our country had made”, claims the former prime minister. However, their conceptions of the country were opposite “on many fundamental aspects”.

“Our recipes diverged profoundly”, but “we were rivals, not enemies”, Prodi specifies. “Our differences have not prevented a more civil and more correct relationship than what happens between the protagonists of politics today”, he adds. Their contrast “was not personal but political” and “built bipolarity and if our country had given continuity to bipolarity – argues Prodi -, Italy would be in better conditions”. “Berlusconi was truly the first who used the media and video in a scientifically capillary way,” says the founder of the Ulivo. “When the circumstances then pushed me into the electoral contest, however, I thought that David could win against Goliath”.

