He Xiaobing: The golden decision moment, the high and low point of crude oil is the key02.08

After two days of declines and three weeks of gains, gold entered a space correction in the first two trading days of this week. The price just hit the previous four-hour purple trend line at 1860 to gain support, and then began to expand the scope of space corrections.

From 1860 to 1881, and then to the space sweep of 1865-1884, as time went by, the shape gradually narrowed, and now it has come to the minimum state.

It also means that today’s market selection is critical, which will determine the scope of the subsequent market space.

First, relying on the purple trend line, the price has repeatedly tested and formed a support rebound, moving upwards to find the position of the four-hour lifeline. If the price stands above the lifeline and cooperates with the narrowing of the range of the daily line pattern, the price will return to the previous range sweep , go up to find the previous top-to-bottom conversion position 1900-1902 area, followed by the 1913-1915 range

Second, if the resistance point is under pressure and falls back, there will be another downward move, and then it will bottom out and rise back above the purple trend line, then it needs to fall below the purple trend line and suppress it below, So look down for the 1845-1843 area of ​​the four-hour lower track, and a larger range is the 1828-1827 area of ​​​​the golden section line

This is the point that needs to be paid attention to in the analysis of “Golden 9 O’clock” in the early trading.

The price in today’s Asian market continued the previous white market rise, and first relied on the low point to rebound and rebound higher. The current price reached the resistance area of ​​1886 determined at the end of last Friday, and the price bounced off when it touched for the first time. Then What is needed in the follow-up is to suppress and fall back below the four-hour lifeline 1880-1881. This is the action to rebound to determine resistance.

Therefore, if gold wants to continue to fall in the future, it needs to repress and fall back below the lifeline, and then look for the support point and low point of 1873-1871 in the afternoon, followed by the purple trend line in the 1866-1865 area

This is a state of stress, which is also the second situation mentioned above.

However, when it comes to but, the pressure cannot be achieved, and the next step is to look at the first situation. The overall range is converted to the range from the four-hour lifeline to the upper track, that is, the space switch of 20 US dollars.

In the first two trading days, gold relied on the purple trend line to continue to lower and gain more profits. This is the view on the space correction. Now that the correction has come to the third trading day, let’s look at the pressure of certain resistance, so refer to 1880-1881 in the afternoon to intervene in the space At the same time, the price touches 1886 to cover short positions, which can be effective under pressure, and look at the gains and losses of the purple trend line, and then look at the bottoming and rebounding climb

Gold holds 1880-1881 short orders and 1886 cover short orders, stop loss 1888, target 1872-1869

The following is the spot crude oil price, on this basis minus 0.15 is the futures crude oil price

Crude oil accelerated to the bottom area of ​​the box range at the beginning of this week. After the price touched the bottom, it rebounded obviously. Since the support was confirmed in the early morning of Tuesday yesterday, the price fluctuated and climbed higher. Yesterday, the white market price stood on the four-hour lifeline. , the U.S. market stepped back to confirm the support, and continued to accelerate to climb higher around midnight to reach the four-hour upper track position.

That is, in the early morning of Tuesday, the price dropped to the four-hour lower track and began to rise continuously, stood on the lifeline, stepped back on the confirmed lifeline, and then the price further rose to the position of the four-hour upper track

The upper rail resistance is superimposed with multiple pressures. One is the high point of last Friday, the second is the hourly purple trend line, and the third is the four-hour upper rail and the purple trend line. They are superimposed on each other in the 77.8-78.1 area, and as time goes to 78.0- 78.5 range.

Taking this area as a suppression, the price suppression will also find the support area below. If the price breaks through, the bulls will have more dominance.