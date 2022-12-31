He Xiaobing: Gold 1801 as the boundary switching interval, crude oil may end the correction 12.29

Gold gapped and opened high on Tuesday morning, stood at the 1800 mark, fluctuated and rose, and the U.S. market once again stepped back on the support point of 1802 to start a strong rise of more than 30 US dollars, and then entered the sweep of how much it rose, and then fell back, and began to fluctuate and fall.

Yesterday Wednesday, the price suppressed the 1814.5 area and began to fluctuate and fall back. The European market dropped to the 1799 area.

During this process, the cover for the gap window on Tuesday morning has just been completed. After the gap window has passed, the follow-up focus is on the opening of the four-hour pattern and whether it returns to the red channel range.

In the early trading today, the price started to fluctuate and rebound higher relying on the 1803-1804 area, which happens to be the four-hour lifeline position

The four-hour pattern closing range is 1818-1791. The current price is in the range from the lifeline to the upper track. Pay attention to this range first, and then break through up and down and then switch to the corresponding space.

The position of the red channel line is in the 1825 area.

The position of the key support point is still at the position of the purple trend line, which is also the position of the dividing line we are looking for.

As shown in the figure, the current price is repeatedly tested and tested around the purple trend line. If the price deviates from the purple trend line in the future, there will be correspondingly obvious direction guidance.

Now the purple trend line is in the 1801 area, which is matched with the four-hour lifeline as a support area. Focus upwards on the four-hour 1818 area, followed by the red channel line at 1825.

At present, the process still has to consider a shock, so pay attention to the position of the dividing line during participation, keep the dividing line to maintain the thinking, and lose the dividing line to pay attention to the subsequent space switching.

Based on the above ideas, after the price in the Asian market starts to fluctuate and rebound, the bottom of the defensive support area in the afternoon will first give a long order in the 1807-1806 area, and see that the price will first walk a wave and continue to explore 1816-1818, and then go to the United States. During the trading period, expand the range and pay attention to the range of 1796-1825, and the overall process tends to remain unchanged.

Gold holds more orders at 1807-1806, stop loss at 1800, target 1815-1818

The following is the spot crude oil price, on this basis minus 0.05 is the futures crude oil price

Crude oil fell under pressure for two consecutive trading days, suppressing the position of the four-hour purple trend line year line and looking down to find the position of the purple trend line year line on the hourly chart.

Yesterday, the price hovered at the four-hour lifeline and did not bounce off. The idea we gave was to bearishly break the four-hour lifeline and then further look for the lower track 77.5 area. The short orders that intervened at the defensive high point fell under pressure and reached the target area to reap profits.