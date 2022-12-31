Home Business He Xiaobing: Gold 1801 as the boundary switching interval, crude oil may end the correction on 12.29
Business

He Xiaobing: Gold 1801 as the boundary switching interval, crude oil may end the correction on 12.29

by admin
He Xiaobing: Gold 1801 as the boundary switching interval, crude oil may end the correction on 12.29

He Xiaobing: Gold 1801 as the boundary switching interval, crude oil may end the correction 12.29

Gold gapped and opened high on Tuesday morning, stood at the 1800 mark, fluctuated and rose, and the U.S. market once again stepped back on the support point of 1802 to start a strong rise of more than 30 US dollars, and then entered the sweep of how much it rose, and then fell back, and began to fluctuate and fall.

Yesterday Wednesday, the price suppressed the 1814.5 area and began to fluctuate and fall back. The European market dropped to the 1799 area.

During this process, the cover for the gap window on Tuesday morning has just been completed. After the gap window has passed, the follow-up focus is on the opening of the four-hour pattern and whether it returns to the red channel range.

In the early trading today, the price started to fluctuate and rebound higher relying on the 1803-1804 area, which happens to be the four-hour lifeline position

The four-hour pattern closing range is 1818-1791. The current price is in the range from the lifeline to the upper track. Pay attention to this range first, and then break through up and down and then switch to the corresponding space.

The position of the red channel line is in the 1825 area.

The position of the key support point is still at the position of the purple trend line, which is also the position of the dividing line we are looking for.

See also  GEM refers to the July counterattack in August, can it continue to lead the rebound?丨Market Debate

As shown in the figure, the current price is repeatedly tested and tested around the purple trend line. If the price deviates from the purple trend line in the future, there will be correspondingly obvious direction guidance.

　　

500)this.width=500″ align=”center” hspace=”10″ vspace=”10″ rel=”nofollow” />

Now the purple trend line is in the 1801 area, which is matched with the four-hour lifeline as a support area. Focus upwards on the four-hour 1818 area, followed by the red channel line at 1825.

At present, the process still has to consider a shock, so pay attention to the position of the dividing line during participation, keep the dividing line to maintain the thinking, and lose the dividing line to pay attention to the subsequent space switching.

Based on the above ideas, after the price in the Asian market starts to fluctuate and rebound, the bottom of the defensive support area in the afternoon will first give a long order in the 1807-1806 area, and see that the price will first walk a wave and continue to explore 1816-1818, and then go to the United States. During the trading period, expand the range and pay attention to the range of 1796-1825, and the overall process tends to remain unchanged.

Gold holds more orders at 1807-1806, stop loss at 1800, target 1815-1818

The following is the spot crude oil price, on this basis minus 0.05 is the futures crude oil price

Crude oil fell under pressure for two consecutive trading days, suppressing the position of the four-hour purple trend line year line and looking down to find the position of the purple trend line year line on the hourly chart.

See also  Diao Chan points gold: 7.28 international foreign exchange spot gold and crude oil trend analysis and short-term silver trading strategy

Yesterday, the price hovered at the four-hour lifeline and did not bounce off. The idea we gave was to bearishly break the four-hour lifeline and then further look for the lower track 77.5 area. The short orders that intervened at the defensive high point fell under pressure and reached the target area to reap profits.

　　

See also  August 29, 2022 ATFX "Ming Tian Guan Hui"｜Fang Gezi vocus

Crude oil holds long orders near 77.8, stop loss 77.0, target 79.1-79.5

The corresponding futures crude oil entry point is around 77.75

Analysis and explanation He Xiaobing

A practical guide to gold investment, sharing the know-how of high-quality investment and financial management, and taking you on the road to wealth appreciation! Everyone lost money when the stock market plummeted, but I made money investing in gold! Support precious metals to check the market price within 1 second. Click on keywords such as “gold jewelry”, “gold” and “silver” in the menu bar to know the real-time market quotation. Dear, do you pay attention to the fluctuation of gold price? Do you want to buy gold?

Gold.com statement: Gold.com reprints the above content, does not mean to confirm its description, is for investors’ reference only, and does not constitute investment advice. Investors operate accordingly at their own risk.

You may also like

Aion’s high-end coupe is now on order!Positioning 300,000-class...

Bper and Banco di Sardegna complete the sale...

2022 U.S. stock market closing: the three major...

Bond: here are the opportunity bonds for 2023

Negative start in Europe with all major indices...

Piazza Affari down in the last session of...

Digital360 acquires 100% of Ycon, sixth acquisition of...

Amazon: worst year since dot-com crash. But the...

Autostrade, Aspi tolls have grown by +2% since...

2022 Guangzhou Auto Show 丨 Equipped with a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy