He Xiaobing: Gold continues to be low and more likely to rise, crude oil stays high and sweeps 02.02

In the early hours of Thursday morning, the Federal Reserve’s dovish message pushed up gold and accelerated its breakthrough to new highs. In conjunction with the previous stepping back to confirm the support of the 1900-1902 area, the price continued to increase in volume and climbed to the 1960 mark area.

Our multi-single-watch ultimate goal of 1955 in the band 1900-1902 is all in place.

In the analysis of gold in early trading today, three supports are given to see that the price will continue to rise. The first support is 1950. This is also the basis for doing long with reference to 1951-1950 in the early trading. Seeing that the price continues to climb and sprint to new highs, the climb of this support has now been completed. Achieving another new high in 1960

The next thing to focus on is the top-to-bottom conversion position of the second support 1935, and the bullish defense line 1928-1926 area of ​​the third support

500)this.width=500″ align=”center” hspace=”10″ vspace=”10″ rel=”nofollow” />

At the same time, it should be noted that the position of the yellow upward trend line is in the 1942 area, and the lifeline area of ​​the hourly chart is in the range of 1947-1945

It has already broken through a new high, so what needs to be paid attention to is that the strong tone is not deep, and the deep tone is easy to turn into shocks.

Relying on 1950 and sprinting to 1960, the price entered into a correction, confirmed the support again and focused on the 1945-1947 area, and stepped back on the yellow upward trend line at 1942, and then looked at the sprint 1960-1963 area as a basis

Therefore, the next thing to focus on is the support in the 1945-1947 area as a long point, and then look at the climb

In addition, look at the sweeping nature, the three-line support area 1928-1926, as the defensive line of the bullish trend, relies on maintaining a sweeping upward trend.

Based on the above ideas, the following gold plan is correspondingly given: 1. Continuous rise 1947-1945, low and many bullish climbs; second, sweeping climb 1928-1926, low and many confirm support and break new highs.

Gold 1947-1945 long, stop loss 1940, target 1955-1960

The following is the spot crude oil price, on this basis minus 0.15 is the futures crude oil price

Crude oil started to fall under pressure at the high point of 82.6-82.8 last Friday. It continued to fall on Monday and continued to fall on Tuesday. After breaking the low point, it bottomed out and rebounded to enter the space for correction. The price is looking for the four-hour lifeline position

The price repeatedly tested the four-hour lifeline on Wednesday yesterday, until after midnight, the price fell below the low point of the white market, further fell on a large scale, and then broke a new low, and continued to trade at a low level in late trading.

So, now the whole is still keeping the high point suppressed downward, the starting point and resistance point are still suppressed effectively, and the price keeps running in the lower range.

The position of the purple trend line on the hourly chart coincides with the four-hour upper track and the previous high point. 80.4-80.6 continues to serve as the dividing line for the follow-up market rhythm

The position of the four-hour lifeline moving down to the 78.2 area will be an important dividing line for today, followed by the overnight ups and downs and rebounds to determine the resistance point of the 79.2 area