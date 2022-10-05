He Xiaobing: Gold keeps falling and continues to climb, crude oil breaks high and accelerates to 10.04

Yesterday Monday, the yield of US bonds continued to fall, the US dollar index fell sharply again, and the corresponding gold, silver, and crude oil rose significantly.

Gold stepped back to determine the support of 1660 and climbed higher and higher, the US market accelerated its sprint to break through the 1700 mark, and ended the day’s market at a high level in late trading.

Crude oil gapped and opened higher in early trading. With the decline of the US dollar index, oil prices rose sharply, driven by good news from oil-producing countries. However, the trend during the US session was a spatial correction. After the correction was completed, it continued to end at a high level and sideways. Quotes of the day.

So for the market that rose sharply the previous day, today’s focus is on continuity and high and low points.

Gold slightly stepped back to the 1695 position in the Asian market and climbed again to break through the highs and move higher. Then it is particularly important to keep the lows, keep the lows and break the highs to see the acceleration, and break the lows and turn into shocks.

After the crude oil rose sharply yesterday, there is room for correction, so what needs to be done next is to break through yesterday’s high point, use the green channel line as the boundary, break the high point and accelerate to find a higher resistance point.

In yesterday’s analysis, it was mentioned that gold is still in the process of bottoming out and rebounding last Wednesday, holding the low point, holding the purple trend line, and holding the four-hour lifeline, and will still maintain an upward rhythm, and look for higher one by one. resistance point.

Of course, due to the holiday effect, every time we have a holiday, when foreigners make big moves, the market volatility will become faster and the room will be large.

So on Monday yesterday, you can see that the entire market trend is a coherent rhythm.

No matter how the external factors change, the most important thing is to find the bottom line, keep the principle of keeping the low point, and adjust the thinking after losing the low point.

Now for gold, the key is to keep 1695 low, to be able to hold here, pay attention to the previous red channel line area, return to the red channel line range, and will climb further to find higher resistance, step by step Switch spaces.

The resistance points that need attention now are 1710 and 1715, followed by 1723-1725.

In the afternoon, the price stepped back to determine the support point 1701 area and continued to climb higher. Pay attention to here as a support, defend below the low point, and continue to rise bullishly.

At present, the price has bottomed out and rebounded to the 1710 area. The strength is not deep, and the deep adjustment is volatile. Referring to the above ideas, step back slightly to 1706-1705 to intervene in long orders, and defensively step back below the support point. Look at the price and then find the The next resistance is the 1715 area range.

Gold 1706-1705 long, stop loss 1700, target 1714-1715

The following is the spot crude oil price, on this basis +0.6 is the futures crude oil price

Crude oil gapped the high point in early trading yesterday, pulling the whole market back to the green channel line, and relying on the low point to climb up and go higher to find the upper line position of the green channel. After breaking through, it returned to the green channel, completing the spatial correction, and again Climb and break through the upper rail of the green channel.

The price is currently above the upper rail of the green channel as a whole.

From the perspective of the completion of the space correction, stand above the green channel line again, then rely on the upper rail of the green channel line to see the price continue to climb up and look for the next high point, one is 85.2, the other is 85.8-86.0, at Break through and continue switching.