Reserve Bank of Australia raises interest rate again to 3.6%, hits 11-year high

The Federal Reserve Bank of Australia (Reserve Bank of Australia, RBA, the “RBA”) announced another interest rate hike today, which is the tenth time the central bank has raised interest rates since May last year.

This means that Australia’s official interest rate has reached3.6%which is fromHighest central bank benchmark rate since May 2012。

Monthly repayments on a $500,000 loan will increase by $77 as interest rates increase.Now, interest rate hikes from May 2022 have already boosted monthly repayments for people with $500,000 loansAUD 983an increase of42%。

However, the pace of interest rate hikes will not stop here. The Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, Philip Lowe, said that in order to control the inflation rate, there will be more interest rate hikes in the future.at least onceA rate hike is necessary.

Legend: Australia’s official interest rate trend since 2011.

He said in a statement after the meeting that the central bank’s board of directors will closely monitor global economic developments, trends in household spending and the outlook for inflation and the labor market to assess the timing and magnitude of further interest rate hikes.

ANZ, NAB and Westpac are now forecasting a further 25 basis points each in March, April and May this year, taking rates to 4.1 per cent. peak.

The Commonwealth Bank’s (CBA) forecast is more conservative, with the cash rate peaking at 3.85 per cent.

Qin Gang Attends Chinese and Foreign Press Conference to Elaborate on China’s Foreign Policy

Qin Gang, who became China‘s foreign minister at the end of last year, attended a press conference for Chinese and foreign journalists during the two sessions, expounding on China‘s foreign policy. (Reuters: Thomas Peter)

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang held a press conference for Chinese and foreign journalists in the multi-functional hall of Beijing Media Center this afternoon, expounding on China‘s foreign policy.

Qin Gang said that China‘s diplomacy in the coming period “will take safeguarding core interests as its mission.”

“Resolutely oppose all forms of hegemonism and power politics, resolutely oppose confrontation, containment and suppression by the Cold War mentality camp, and resolutely defend national sovereignty, security and development interests.”

“We will aim at open development, serve domestic high-quality development and high-level opening up, oppose decoupling exercises, oppose unilateral sanctions, and maintain an open and inclusive world economy,” he said.

Qin Gang also stated that China will “strengthen the security protection and services for overseas Chinese citizens and institutions to make Sino-foreign exchanges safer and more convenient.”

Last year, some human rights organizations discovered that the Chinese government had set up “Overseas 110” in many countries, including Australia. This activity has caused human rights groups and dissidents to worry about personal safety.

Qin Gang also said that China “will be guided by head-of-state diplomacy” and “succeed in hosting the first ‘China+Five Central Asian Countries’ Heads of State Summit and the third ‘Belt and Road’ International Cooperation Summit Forum.”

Sino-Russian Relations

Qin Gang said that Sino-Russian relations neither pose a threat to any country in the world, nor are they subject to interference or provocation by any third party. (Reuters: Thomas Peter)

When answering a question from a reporter from Russia’s TASS news agency about China-Russia relations and bilateral trade, Qin Gang said that China-Russia relations “set up a model for a new type of international relations.”

“Sino-Russian relations are based on non-alignment, non-confrontation, and non-targeting of third parties. They neither pose a threat to any country in the world nor are they subject to interference or provocation by any third party.”

“As for what currency you mentioned to use in Sino-Russian trade? The answer is very simple, whichever currency is easy to use, safe and trustworthy, use whatever currency,” Qin Gang said.

After Russia invaded Ukraine, Western countries will block some Russian banks from entering the SWIFT international payment system as the main means of sanctions.

Sino-US relations

Qin Gang said that China and Russia have set an example of a new type of international relations. (Reuters: Thomas Peter)

When answering the NBC reporter’s question about Sino-US relations, Qin Gang strongly stated that “the US has a serious deviation in its perception and positioning of China.”

“What the US says is to “install guardrails” and “no conflict” in Sino-US relations, in fact, it means that China will not fight back when hit or scolded, but this cannot be done!”

“If the U.S. does not step on the brakes and continues to go down the wrong road, no amount of guardrails will be able to stop the derailment and rollover, and it will inevitably fall into conflict and confrontation. Who will bear the disastrous consequences?!”

“What determines Sino-US relations should be the common interests, shared responsibilities and friendship of the two peoples, not US domestic politics and hysterical neo-McCarthyism,” Qin Gang said.

He also accused the United States of creating an avoidable diplomatic crisis by shooting down a Chinese “drone airship” last month

On the 24th of last month, the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) under the US Department of Commerce has included four Chinese companies in the entity list, and will strictly control the export of advanced technology to these entities.

Four companies, including Beijing Tiantai Technology Development Co., Ltd., Beijing Yunze Technology Co., Ltd., Hede Aerospace Technology Co., Ltd., and Changsha Tianyi Space Technology Research Institute Co., Ltd. Significantly assists.

Washington believes the manufacturer of the Chinese balloon shot down by the U.S. military has “direct ties” to the People’s Liberation Army, and the U.S. will consider taking action against entities linked to the military.

Qin Gang quoted Chinese President Xi Jinping as saying that whether China and the United States can properly handle their relationship “has a bearing on the future and destiny of the world.” He said, “Sino-US relations are not a multiple-choice question of whether to do well, but a must-answer question of how to do well.”

He also said, “The Chinese people have the right to ask: Why does the United States talk about respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity on the Ukraine issue, but does not respect China‘s sovereignty and territorial integrity on the Taiwan issue? Why does it ask China not to provide weapons to Russia?” , while selling arms to Taiwan in violation of the ‘August 17 Communique’ for a long time?”

US House of Representatives Speaker McCarthy will meet with Tsai Ing-wen in the US in the next few weeks, according to sources

Sources said that Tsai Ing-wen plans to visit Central America via California, the United States, to give a speech at the Reagan Presidential Library, and McCarthy is likely to meet her in the United States.

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy plans to meet Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in the United States in the coming weeks, two sources told Reuters on Monday (March 6). And McCarthy probably won’t visit Taiwan. It was previously reported that McCarthy plans to visit Taiwan this spring.

The two sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Tsai was passing through California on a planned visit to Central America, where she was invited to speak at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Center for Public Affairs. ) to give a speech, and McCarthy is likely to meet her in the United States.

One of the sources said a meeting between the two could take place in April, and if they did meet, it wouldn’t necessarily rule out McCarthy’s future visit to Taiwan.

McCarthy’s office did not immediately respond to questions from Reuters on the matter, including whether the meeting was an attempt to avoid escalating U.S.-China tensions. Last August, China was angered when then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan.

In an interview with US media earlier Monday, McCarthy declined to confirm whether he would visit Taiwan, saying he would announce if there were any travel plans.

Four other sources — including U.S. officials and people familiar with the thinking of the U.S. and Taiwanese governments — said both sides were deeply disturbed that McCarthy’s visit would seriously exacerbate tensions in the Taiwan Strait as Taiwan prepares to hold presidential elections early next year intense situation.

The Reagan Library and the Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Washington said it had “no comment.”

“In general, arrangements for President Tsai Ing-wen’s visits to Taiwan’s diplomatic allies and transit to the United States are in accordance with the usual practice,” Taipei’s representative office in Washington told Reuters.

China, threatens war” src=”https://live-production.wcms.abc-cdn.net.au/8b95abd2bbb89340a2d1133d901f4832?impolicy=wcms_crop_resize&cropH=2000&cropW=2997&xPos=1&yPos=0&width=862&height=575″ width=”1.5″ height=”1″ data-component=”Image”/> Washington has long pursued a “strategic ambiguity” strategy towards Taiwan. (Reuters: Stephan Lam)

China has long viewed contacts between U.S. and Taiwanese officials as a violation of its sovereignty, and the weight of the Speaker of the House of Representatives as second in line to the U.S. presidency is more likely to anger Beijing. But other former Taiwanese presidents, including Tsai Ing-wen, have traveled to other countries via the United States. Still, U.S. government officials typically avoid meeting with visiting senior Taiwanese officials in Washington.

Like most countries, the United States does not have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but is required by U.S. law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself.

Washington has long pursued a strategy of “strategic ambiguity” toward Taiwan, that is, it has not made it clear whether it will respond militarily to an attack on Taiwan. However, U.S. President Joe Biden said last September that U.S. troops would defend Taiwan if Beijing invaded it, his most explicit statement on the issue.

Australia’s famous Perth Mint tries to cover up the truth after it was revealed that it sold “adulterated” gold bars to China

The historic Perth Mint is trying to cover up the sale of poor-quality or “adulterated” gold bars to China, according to a leaked internal report. The Perth Mint is currently facing the fallout from a possible recall of A$9 billion worth of bullion.

The ABC’s investigative program Four Corners has uncovered documents documenting the Western Australian government-owned Perth Mint’s “adulteration” of its gold from 2018 and how it supplied its China, the biggest client, withheld evidence to protect its reputation.

While the refined gold is still above wider industry standards, the report estimates that as much as 100 tonnes of gold sent to the Shanghai Gold Exchange may not meet their strict silver content standards.

A Perth Mint insider, who asked not to be named, said it was a “scandal of the highest order”. He said they could face up to five years in prison if their identities were revealed.

The 124-year-old mint is also a famous tourist attraction. (Four Corners: Mat Marsic)

The mint is the largest newly mined gold processing plant in the world and the only mint in the world with a government guarantee. It is also one of Perth’s most popular tourist attractions and is famous for producing commemorative coins. Themes range from royal weddings to James Bond movies.

Last year alone, the mint sold A$20.3 billion in gold.

But the 124-year-old institution (officially known as Gold Corporate) has been beset by scandals large and small in recent years.

WA Premier Mark McGowan has been minister to the Mint’s parent government authority for four years until March 2021.

“Falsifying” gold is a somewhat accepted practice within the industry and is not illegal, but is high-risk for refiners because it degrades the bar by adding impurities such as silver or copper.

Trace metals are allowed, but the Perth Mint’s plan is to maintain a 99.99% purity, so there is very little room for error.

Things come to light

The Perth Mint fears a major blow to its reputation if it comes to light. (Four Corners: Mat Marsic)

The mint began “adulting” its gold in 2018 to save costs, which it expects to save up to $620,000 a year. But this is only a fraction of its annual sales.

Two years later, this “money-saving” approach put the mint at the center of what could be the biggest gold scandal in Australian history.

Within months of the “adulteration,” refinery staff discovered that the levels of silver and copper may have exceeded levels allowed by the Shanghai Gold Exchange, the report said.

Still, refinery employees continued to mix gold with silver and copper.

This “adulteration” plan will start to come to light in September 2021. The Shanghai Gold Exchange (SGE) said two gold bars contained too much silver and did not meet its specifications.

Fearing a major hit to its reputation, the Perth Mint ordered an internal investigation the same day it received the complaint.

The investigation clearly demonstrates the extent of the risk for the Perth Mint if the Shanghai Gold Exchange were to disclose “adulteration”.

At a meeting on September 30, 2021, then-Mint Chief Executive Richard Hayes decided that only compliance testing certificates would be issued to SGE, with the burden of proof of non-compliance set aside. Leave it to Shanghai.

Meanwhile, the Mint immediately halted the “adulteration” program on the day the incident was revealed.

Ultimately, SGE chose not to make the complaint public and accepted the quality assurance offered by the Perth Mint. The Mint has also agreed that in future all gold bars sent to SGE will be accompanied by a certificate of composition.

Please click to read the original report of “Four Corners”.

Controversy over foreign agents bill turns Georgia’s parliament into a battleground

Lawmakers threw fists in the parliament of Georgia as a parliamentary committee debated a bill on ‘foreign agents’.

Lawmakers in suits threw fists at Georgia’s parliament in a brawl over a controversial bill aimed at regulating “foreign agents”.

The video showed the chairman of parliament’s legal affairs committee appearing to attack the leader of the opposition United National Movement, which opposes the bill.

According to the bill, any organization with more than 20% of its funds from overseas needs to register as a “foreign agent” and be subject to the supervision of the Ministry of Justice, otherwise it will face huge fines.

Opponents have compared it to a 2012 Russian law that was used to suppress Russian civil society and independent media.

The Georgia bill has raised concerns about a possible shift toward authoritarianism in Georgia.

Georgian President Zurabishvili opposed the bill, saying it would jeopardize Georgia’s hopes of joining the European Union and NATO.

Georgia applied to join the European Union in March 2022, and the European Union required it to undergo a series of reforms and meet the criteria before being eligible to join.

Georgia also applied to join NATO in the 1990s and was promised in 2008 that it would be admitted once it met the requirements.

NSW anti-corruption agency has no evidence of corruption in US trade envoy’s hiring process

The Independent NSW Anti-Corruption and Bribery Commission has decided to launch an investigation into the appointment of John Barilaro as trade envoy in July 2022. (AAP: Bianca De Marchi)

The NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) launched an investigation into the appointment of former NSW deputy premier John Barilaro to the lucrative post of trade envoy to the US and has found no evidence of corruption.

Barilaro served as NSW trade minister before becoming deputy premier, a position later replaced by Stuart Ayres.

During his tenure as minister, Ailes appointed his old superior, Barilaro, who had left politics at that time, as the special envoy to the United States for trade.

The opposition party called the appointment “a back door opened by nepotism”.

ICAC’s investigation also found no evidence of Ailes’ corrupt practices.

The incident caused an earthquake in NSW politics last year. At present, Barilaro has left the position of trade envoy to the United States, and Ailes has also resigned as the Minister of Trade of New South Wales.

The NSW election campaign is underway, and after ICAC announced the findings, Premier Perot promised Ailes would be reinstated as a senior minister if the Coalition was re-elected.

Northern Territory’s “Red Center” Kakadu tourism facility upgraded

Both the ruling and opposition parties pledged funds in the 2019 federal election to help revitalize Lake Jabiru. (Supplied: NT Government)

The Australian Federal Government has renewed its commitment to spend tens of millions of dollars to build a world-class visitor center in the Northern Territory’s red centre, Kakadu National Park. That’s what Labor promised at the federal election four years ago.

During the 2019 federal election, both the Labor Party and the Coalition Party promised to allocate more than 200 million Australian dollars to Kakadu to build tourism infrastructure, so as to get the tourist resort out of the predicament of old facilities.

The grants will be used to build a new visitor center on Lake Jabiru at a cost of $20 million to $60 million.

So far, construction of the center has not started.

Justin O’Brien, chief executive of Gundjeihmi Aboriginal Corporation, said the lack of any visible progress towards building a new visitor center had left traditional landowners in the Mirarr area “very disappointed”.

Tourism in the Northern Territory is currently under enormous pressure. Tour companies have pulled out of Alice Springs amid news reports of soaring airfares and increased crime in the area. Meanwhile, Qantas has announced it will cut the number of flights to and from Alice Springs.

Whole milk regains favor with Australian consumers

Sales of whole milk have grown by 10% in 10 years. (ABC News: Luke Bowden)

Dairy Australia says more Australians are ditching low-fat or skim milk in favor of full cream milk.

Supermarket sales figures compiled by the Dairy Association show sales of whole milk have risen by 10 per cent in 10 years, taking a bigger share of the market for low-fat or skim milk.

Whole milk accounted for 60% of all milk sales in 2006-2007, rising to 71% by 2021-22.

Dairy Australia marketing strategy manager and nutritionist Glenys Zucco said the figures reflected changing perceptions of health.

Ms Zucco said there was now a fair amount of research finding that not all saturated fat had the same impact on health.

She said full-fat dairy was linked to cholesterol and heart disease 10 years ago, and now the saturated fat in regular-fat dairy has been found to have less negative impact on heart disease risk than saturated fat in other foods, such as fatty meats, packaged Sweets, pastries and takeaway food.

Per capita milk consumption in Australia will be 93 liters in 2021-22, equivalent to 250 milliliters per day, the report said.

The sales of drinking milk saw a slight increase during the COVID-19 pandemic, mainly due to the significant growth in the sales of UHT or long-life milk. However, fresh drinking milk is still the most popular variety among consumers.

New white spot outbreak calls for compensation from prawn industry

The industry has been calling for a ban on the import of fresh prawns. (ABC Rural: Kim Honan)

The dangers of importing undercooked seafood have been highlighted again as infectious viruses such as the white spot syndrome virus in prawns hit Australia’s prawn industry.

Prawn farmers in NSW are isolating and euthanizing prawns to control the spread of white spot disease. A second outbreak of the virus was detected in NSW last month. Authorities are currently trying to track and control the spread of vitiligo.

Tricia Beatty from the Professional Fishermen’s Association said some anglers were using imported prawns as bait.

“There are a lot of viruses and diseases in undercooked seafood, and it’s a risk to our entire ecosystem,” she said.

Ms Tricia said the industry had been calling for a ban on the import of undercooked seafood for 20 years because of the risk of introducing exotic diseases.

The shrimp industry also wants the government to compensate them for their losses.

Possum ‘hitchhiking’ across state to Gold Coast

Six-month-old ringtail possum Queenie hitchhiked from Sydney’s northern beaches to the Gold Coast in a removals van.

The six-month-old opossum (possum) “Queenie” (Queenie) recently embarked on a cross-state journey in a porter’s van. She is now in a wildlife hospital on the Gold Coast and is recovering. Homecoming”.

The van that Queenie took was from (Queenscliff), Queenscliff, Victoria. The hospital’s senior veterinarian, Michael Pyne, said the interstate stowaway was in surprisingly good condition when he arrived at the animal hospital and the biggest question now was how to get him home.

Dr Pyne said two volunteer wildlife caregivers were needed to transport Queenie back to her more familiar surroundings.

One wildlife caretaker is said to drive for three or four hours before passing off to another caretaker to finally return the adventurous possum to its homeland.

It’s not uncommon for animals to hitchhike across state lines. In January this year, a Queensland strip-tailed tiger weasel (northern quoll) was inadvertently packed into a box of pumpkins, shipped to Melbourne, and had to be repatriated back to Queensland.

Dr Pyne said wild animals “hit the wrong bike” from time to time, but usually it was smaller animals such as frogs, “something the size of a possum[搭便车]It’s not common.”

