The deputy speaker of the South African National Assembly, Cenoli, said in an exclusive interview with a reporter from the headquarter that the United States’ use of the US dollar’s ​​hegemony to suppress other countries is unacceptable. International trade should break the old model of single currency hegemony and find a fair way to de-dollarization .

Zenoli believes that over the past year or so, the Federal Reserve has continued to raise interest rates aggressively, resulting in a large amount of capital flow from emerging economies to the United States, which has had an impact on emerging economies around the world. He pointed out that it is unacceptable for the United States to use the hegemony of the dollar to exert influence on other countries.

Zenoli, deputy speaker of the South African National Assembly: If an economy strengthens dollarization, the consequence is that it will become more expensive to use the dollar to trade with other countries. This is a very expensive trade mechanism that takes advantage of the dominant position of the dollar. (Exerting influence), is very unacceptable.

Zenoli believes that the United States takes advantage of its hegemonic position in international settlement and financial infrastructure to seize the fruits of economic development of other countries, issue a large amount of national debt, pass on its own risks in times of crisis, and coerce the world to pay for the irresponsible actions of the United States through hegemonic actions. . Therefore, it is necessary to find a de-dollarized transaction method for international trade. He pointed out that currency swap and local currency transactions should be the first choice for transactions.

Zenoli, deputy speaker of the South African National Assembly: If countries can exchange and pay in each other’s currencies, compared with transactions based on very expensive currencies, this lays the foundation for fair transactions. This way we can use our own rand (South African currency) to trade with your Chinese yuan. In my opinion, this represents a fair way of dealing with trade and economic exchanges, and we don’t have to maintain the old model of single currency hegemony in the trading environment.