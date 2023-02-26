Health, Five sleep habits: -30% risk of death. The Harvard study

Sleeping 7 to 8 hours a night, having difficulty falling asleep no more than two nights a week, having difficulty staying asleep no more than twice a week, not using sleeping medications, and feeling refreshed upon awakening at least five days a week . A Harvard study showed that those who meet all five criteria are 30% less likely to die of any reason than those who meet one or none.

The study found that 8% of deaths can be attributed to poor sleep habits. Meeting all five sleep criteria reduced the risk of dying from cancer by 19%. According to researchers, nearly a third of adults in the United States do not sleep the 7-8 hours recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Sleep habits affect life expectancy, study

While many studies have focused on sleep duration, sleep-related behaviors have always been neglected. This Harvard study is the first to examine how sleep habits affect life expectancy, instead of just examining sleep duration. The sample used for the study is nationally representative and includes data from 172,321 people with an average age of 50 between 2013 and 2018.

The data comes from people who took part in the National Health Interview Survey, an annual survey of general health by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Center for Health Statistics that includes questions about sleep. The research team linked the data to records from the National Death Index to investigate the link between people’s sleep factors and the cause of death. The complete findings will be presented in New Orleans at a joint conference of the American College of Cardiology and the World Heart Federation between March 4 and 6.

