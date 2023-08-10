Health – Blienert calls for better protection of young people in view of the planned release of cannabis

Cannabis cultivation in South Africa Image: AFP

The federal government’s drug commissioner, Burkhard Blienert (SPD), welcomed the federal cabinet’s plans to deal with cannabis legalization next week, but at the same time called for better protection for young people. “The consultation in the cabinet is an important step towards a controlled sale of cannabis,” said Blienert of the Düsseldorf “Rheinische Post” (Thursday). “For me, this whole legislative process is a way to break old patterns of thought in addiction and drug policy. We need this open, long and honest debate.”

“But what is also important to me: With the controlled sale of cannabis, we have to focus even more on the prevention of children and young people, strengthen addiction prevention and addiction help on site and educate young people about possible risks,” warned the drug commissioner.

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) said on Wednesday that the federal cabinet would probably discuss the limited release of cannabis planned by the government next week. Parallel to the legislative process, however, there should be “a major campaign” “to point out the risks of cannabis consumption,” said Lauterbach.

According to the current state of government plans, the possession of 25 grams of cannabis for personal use by adults will be permitted in the future. Up to three plants should be allowed in self-cultivation at home.

The German Hemp Association criticized the draft law. Association spokesman Simon Kraushaar told the “Rheinische Post” (Thursday): “We hope that poorly crafted content of the law will be changed in the parliamentary process at the latest.” This applies, for example, to the plans to allow criminal law to take effect even in the event of the smallest exceeding of the hitherto very rigid amounts of possession. “An administrative offense would be the better way from our point of view,” said Kraushaar. In addition, the planned distance regulations for daycare centers, schools and playgrounds are unrealistic and practically impossible to implement.

