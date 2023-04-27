Health – Convicted US blood test entrepreneur Holmes remains at large for the time being

The former US blood test entrepreneur Holmes, who was sentenced to eleven years in prison, remains at large for the time being. The 39-year-old was not scheduled to start her prison sentence on Thursday as originally scheduled after her lawyers filed a last-minute appeal on Tuesday.

Former US blood test entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes, who was sentenced to eleven years in prison, remains at large for the time being. The 39-year-old was not scheduled to start her prison sentence on Thursday as originally scheduled after her lawyers filed a last-minute appeal on Tuesday. They want to ensure that Holmes remains at large until their appeal against the verdict is decided. A judge had rejected this two weeks ago. She does not have to serve her sentence until the application has been reviewed.

The founder of the blood test company Theranos was found guilty of four counts of investor fraud in January 2022 and sentenced to eleven years in prison in November. In December, her lawyers appealed the verdict.

Holmes founded Theranos in 2003 when he was just 19 years old. The company advertised a supposedly revolutionary technology for particularly fast, effective and inexpensive blood tests. The charismatic young entrepreneur was celebrated as a tech pioneer and won financially strong investors and prominent supporters such as former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

The 39-year-old herself became a billionaire. Then reports from The Wall Street Journal revealed that the blood testing technology didn’t work at all.

Holmes has always denied defrauding investors. She admitted mistakes, but claimed to have believed in the potential of her technology. She also blamed her ex-boyfriend and former business partner Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani for the scandal. He was also found guilty of fraud and sentenced to almost 13 years in prison.

HOME PAGE