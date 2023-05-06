Health – Drosten warns of the spread of the West Nile virus in Germany

.

Berlin (German news agency) – The Berlin virologist Christian Drosten has warned of a serious tropical disease in this country. “The West Nile virus is spreading in Germany,” he told the newspapers of the Funke media group (Saturday editions).

“The number of mosquitoes carrying the virus seems to be increasing. They are now found in Berlin and in a large part of eastern Germany.” In the past few years, there have already been the first cases of illness in Berlin. Drosten made it clear that the development could also be attributed to climate change.

The West Nile virus was introduced via migratory birds from tropical latitudes. “We know that it is now overwintering here, probably because it is no longer cold enough,” said the head of the Institute for Virology at the Berlin Charité. Regarding the danger of the West Nile virus, Drosten said: “Don’t panic, but look at the facts.” The West Nile virus can cause encephalitis.

“Studies show that in newly infected areas, the rate of severe disease is 1 in 1,000 people infected, but severe disease can lead to permanent disability.” The Charité professor promised that there might soon be a vaccine against the West Nile virus. “Research is ongoing.” Drosten pointed out that there is already a vaccine for a closely related disease: tick-borne encephalitis (TBE).

