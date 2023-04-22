Health – Drug importers warn of further supply bottlenecks

Drug importers warn of a further aggravation of drug supply bottlenecks. From May, manufacturers would have to give health insurance companies an additional discount of 20 percent for certain drugs.

Drug importers warn of a further aggravation of drug supply bottlenecks. From May, the manufacturers would have to give the health insurance companies an additional discount of 20 percent for certain medicines, said Jörg Geller, the board member of the Association of Drug Importers in Germany (VAD), the newspapers of the Funke media group on Saturday. “Many companies will then no longer offer their products in Germany,” warned Geller.

“It’s not about fever syrups, which are used for more trivial diseases, but above all drugs for newer cancer therapies,” added Geller, who is also President of the European umbrella organization.

There are currently delivery bottlenecks in Germany for around 480 medicines. In most cases, these are generics, i.e. drugs whose patent protection has expired and which are produced by several manufacturers.

“From May, manufacturers who are bringing new products to market or have brought them to market in connection with the benefit assessment procedure (AMNOG) that are used in combination with other drugs must grant an additional discount of 20 percent to health insurance companies.” , reported Geller. “This increases the discount for some drugs from twelve percent to 32 percent.” Specifically, this could be about medicines against horseradish, hepatitis C or HIV.

Geller is convinced that some manufacturers will shy away from the high discount and will then no longer offer their products in Germany. The discount problem will also hit the importers. “We will lack the shopping opportunities abroad to pass on a discount of the order of 32 percent in Germany,” said the head of the association.

Geller assesses the situation as worrying: “The desire of the legislator to save costs is greater than providing people with highly innovative products.”

The increase in discounts for new medicines is part of the law on the financial stabilization of statutory health insurance. With this decision by the traffic light coalition, billions are to be flushed into the coffers of the statutory health insurance companies, which recently ran a deficit of 17 billion euros.

From the point of view of pharmaceutical importers, the statutory rebate policy aimed at curbing healthcare costs is already one of the main causes of delivery bottlenecks in Germany. “Some manufacturers are more likely to bring drugs that are becoming scarce into markets where they generate higher returns,” said Geller. The association therefore recommends that the federal government fundamentally reconsider the discount agreement system.

