Home » Health – E-Prescription: Pharmacists accuse Lauterbach of misleading
Business

Health – E-Prescription: Pharmacists accuse Lauterbach of misleading

by admin
Health – E-Prescription: Pharmacists accuse Lauterbach of misleading

.

Berlin (German news agency) – The German Association of Pharmacists has described statements by Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach (SPD) as “misleading and misleading”, according to which the e-prescription will come from July 1st and that all pharmacies will probably be “connected to the system” by the end of July would. “All pharmacies in Germany have been connected to the e-prescription system since September 1, 2022 and are therefore technically able to receive e-prescriptions,” said Anke Rüdinger, deputy chairwoman of the pharmacists’ association.

“For example, if e-prescriptions are printed out or sent to us via the Gematik app, we can already deliver them.” Lauterbach’s statement apparently referred to the new method of redemption, in which the GKV-insured insert the electronic health card (eGK) into a card reader in the pharmacy and thus authorize the pharmacy to deliver open e-prescriptions. In fact, all pharmacies would probably be able to offer the eGK redemption method within the month of July. “It is questionable, however, whether doctors will then also use this new, digital prescription variant,” said Rüdinger.

HOME PAGE

See also  The international community’s response to the development of the political situation in Tunisia, the EU calls for the resumption of parliamentary activities, and the United Nations calls for dialogue | Tunis News

You may also like

The added value of the automobile manufacturing industry...

Health – Pharmacies start day-long “strike” for more...

Repubblica-La Stampa, rags fly between Molinari-Giannini. Here because

Workation: Up to 60 days home office abroad?...

BTP Valore, Meloni’s appeal accepted: 99% of orders...

When will deposit interest rates drop frequently and...

Politics – Özdemir and Paus answer questions in...

US inflation falls to a two-year low

Provisional end for Microsoft’s Activision takeover

From the attack on Fini to the notes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy