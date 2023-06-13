Health – E-Prescription: Pharmacists accuse Lauterbach of misleading

.

Berlin (German news agency) – The German Association of Pharmacists has described statements by Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach (SPD) as “misleading and misleading”, according to which the e-prescription will come from July 1st and that all pharmacies will probably be “connected to the system” by the end of July would. “All pharmacies in Germany have been connected to the e-prescription system since September 1, 2022 and are therefore technically able to receive e-prescriptions,” said Anke Rüdinger, deputy chairwoman of the pharmacists’ association.

“For example, if e-prescriptions are printed out or sent to us via the Gematik app, we can already deliver them.” Lauterbach’s statement apparently referred to the new method of redemption, in which the GKV-insured insert the electronic health card (eGK) into a card reader in the pharmacy and thus authorize the pharmacy to deliver open e-prescriptions. In fact, all pharmacies would probably be able to offer the eGK redemption method within the month of July. “It is questionable, however, whether doctors will then also use this new, digital prescription variant,” said Rüdinger.

