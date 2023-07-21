Health – FDP criticizes planned cannabis law as too restrictive

This is how it works in Italy: Cannabis Automatdts

Berlin (German news agency) – In the discussion about the legalization of cannabis, the FDP warned Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) that the planned new law would place excessive restrictions on the state. “In the current form, a real bureaucracy monster would arise that can hardly be controlled,” said Kristine Ltke, addiction and drug policy spokeswoman for the FDP parliamentary group, the “Rheinische Post” (Friday edition).

“Currently, Karl Lauterbach’s cannabis bill bears a prohibitionist signature.” In the parliamentary procedure, “far-reaching improvements still have to be made in order to introduce a real paradigm shift in cannabis policy with the cannabis law”. Specifically, Ltke criticized the possession limit of 25 grams per adult. In general, the FDP parliamentary group firmly rejects such a restriction.

“After all, nobody checks how many bottles of wine someone stores in the cellar,” said Ltke. Instead, what is needed now is “relative and accurate regulations that ensure real protection of minors and at the same time do not lead to an additional burden on the police and judiciary,” said the FDP politician. Meanwhile, the German police union doubts that the law could significantly relieve the burden on law enforcement agencies. The economist Justus Haucap had estimated that the abolition of penal regulations could reduce police costs by 800 million euros.

“Since the police could be called upon to monitor a ‘proper cultivation’ and thus new tasks will come to them, the number is probably rather unrealistic,” said the federal secretary of the German police union, Sven-Erik Wecker, the newspaper. Despite obvious disagreements in the coalition, the law should now be passed promptly according to Kirsten Kappert-Gonther (Greens), deputy chairwoman of the health committee. “I am committed to ensuring that the Bundestag passes a resolution by the end of the year.”

