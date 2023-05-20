Home » Health – Federal government wants to recruit nurses in Brazil
Health – Federal government wants to recruit nurses in Brazil

Health – Federal government wants to recruit nurses in Brazil

Berlin (German news agency) – The federal government wants to bring more nursing staff from abroad to Germany. One would “implement a recruitment strategy together with the economy in countries where there are more young and well-educated people than the local labor market can absorb,” said Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) of the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” (Friday edition). .

To this end, he will “travel to Brazil in June together with Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock,” says Heil, because there is a very large potential workforce in the care sector. In addition, there are agreements with Indonesia and Mexico. “We will proceed very sensitively so that we do not take away from any country the workers that it needs itself,” explained the minister, speaking of a “win-win-win situation”. “We benefit, the countries of origin benefit, for example by getting involved in local training, and the people who come to us benefit: through a well-paid job for themselves and perhaps also through the opportunity to support family members at home financially to support.”

