Incoming electronic health record

Private companies and the State at work for digital healthcare. In the middle there are citizens who are waiting for an effective and cutting-edge system. That doesn’t require them to re-enter data every time. In the background then the money of the Pnrr which will serve to implement the infrastructure and finally allow the data to be exchanged instead of the medical records in pdf.

In short, the transition is epochal. By the end of June, the convergence on a structured data system for a whole series of reports is mandatory for the Regions: first aid, hospital discharge letters, radiological reports and laboratory analysis.

Technically there are all solutions

On the table is the telemedicine which in our country sees at the forefront Engineering e Almaviva. In fact, the two companies have recently won the Agenas concession for the design, construction and management of the system technology to make remote care work for ten years. An important first step to increase telematic services for citizens in healthcare, which however remains concentrated in the hands of the Regions.

Objective: ESF 2.0 thanks to Pnrr funds

“It is a very articulated design with central and regional components. We at Almaviva are collaborating with various Regions such as the Sardinia region with which we are converging towards Fse 2.0 envisaged by the Pnrr. A job that we are also carrying out for the Campania Region” he explains Massimo Anelli, Almaviva health manager.

“From an operational point of view, the Regions are converging towards the new national scenario. It is obvious that it is a puzzle and that in this moment each person must put all their skills into play because, according to our vision, we really are in the last mile. It is an important effort, but, as we are selling in many Regions, there is maximum will and we are already seeing the first results” he adds.

The scenario is therefore changing rapidly. “Right now, the Regions are already interoperable with the current ESF system on which we too collaborate as an interconnection. The system allows the Regions to let the various health files speak. The challenge of the Pnrr on which we are all engaged is instead an evolution of this paradigm where there is also the possibility of exchanging services. Like Almaviva, we have developed a mix of best practices and technologies that converge the current ESF infrastructures towards the new 2.0 infrastructures defined within the Pnrr.

Changes for patients

“For the citizen, the fact changes that, when he turns to the health service, he will have at his disposal a whole series of additional information that can improve the treatment process and the accuracy of the diagnosis. Today it is almost mandatory for the citizen who moves from region to region to have to bring the paper reports. With the new ESF 2.0 it will allow the citizen to have his health history in a much more structured digital format than the current one and therefore to be able to have more information to make the treatment process work better. In other words, in the future data will be exchanged instead of the simple reports that are already available today on the ESF.

In the background remains the problem of data management

Mario Draghi’s government imagined the National strategic pole where to converge the data of the public administrations. But health data is in the hands of public shareholdings of the Regions who not only manage them, but in some cases also have network and cloud infrastructures. It is difficult to imagine that there could be a convergence towards a single information storage system. It is no coincidence that Undersecretary Alessio Butti has imagined the creation of a federated model in which public subsidiaries continue to work alongside the Psn, which meet specific security requirements defined by the Cybersecurity Authority.