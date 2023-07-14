Health – Gassen wants to involve practices in hospital reform

.

Berlin (German news agency) – The chairman of the board of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV), Andreas Gassen, has warned of the failure of the hospital reform if the federal-state plans are not substantially improved. “If outpatient treatment is not strengthened by involving practices and the selection of the right clinics is not coordinated intelligently and strategically, then this reform will fail,” said Gassen of the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” (Saturday edition).

In Germany there are still “absurdly many” inpatient interventions, “that’s why it’s extremely annoying and absolutely incomprehensible that the health insurance companies are blocking outpatient treatment,” said Gassen. “Far too many treatments are still being provided on an inpatient basis and insured persons’ money is being squandered.” It is also not a solution to reimburse houses that no longer provide relevant numbers of patients with upfront costs “for beds that nobody needs,” said the head of the panel doctor. Here, too, the reform plans must be “considerably” improved. “What Karl Lauterbach has now agreed with the states or the states have enforced appears at best as a first surcharge. It was obviously important to the minister to first clear up the issue in the media. The actual work is still pending.” The KBV boss demanded that houses with 40, 50 or 100 beds and low occupancy “should be closed or, where it makes sense, converted into health centers”. Practices can be located there that are not staffed from morning to night every day, but where general practitioners and specialists treat patients on specified days. “But you don’t need a small hospital structure with high administrative costs, poor staffing and a very limited range of medical services,” said Gassen. A real structural reform, on the other hand, would improve care and job satisfaction and would benefit everyone, especially the people in the region. “Because the way it is, the workload is dramatic in many places and the dissatisfaction of the medical and nursing staff is high,” said the KBV boss.

HOME PAGE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

