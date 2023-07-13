Home » Health – general practitioners want more relief for long-Covid patients
Health – general practitioners want more relief for long-Covid patients

Health – general practitioners want more relief for long-Covid patients

Berlin (German news agency) – After the presentation of a program by Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD), the German Association of General Practitioners called for more relief offers for long-Covid patients and their relatives. “We know from our practices that many affected patients are extremely dependent on the support of their relatives in order to be able to cope with their daily lives,” said Nicola Buhlinger-Göpfarth, deputy federal chairman of the German Association of General Practitioners, of the “Rheinische Post” (Thursday editions ).

“We therefore consider the promotion of health care in the home environment and the strengthening of support offers that relieve the sick and their relatives directly in their everyday life to be important measures,” said Buhlinger-Göpfarth.

