Health – Health insurance companies accuse Lauterbach of botched care reform

Berlin (German news agency) – When the care reform came into force, including the increase in contributions, the health insurers sharply criticized the federal and state governments. With the reform of Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, “still no solution has been found” for sustainable and viable nursing care and its financing, according to an as yet unpublished position paper by the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds, about which the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” (Saturday edition) reported.

The long-term care relief law “by no means” meets the government’s self-imposed goals. The burden would only be unloaded on the contributors, “because the federal and state governments do not meet their financing responsibilities”. Parts of the reform taking effect this Saturday include raising contributions by 0.35 percentage points to 3.4 percent. This should lead to additional income of around 6.6 billion euros per year. Specifically, the GKV accuses the federal government of not having reimbursed around 5.3 billion euros that the care insurance fund raised to secure the care infrastructure in the corona pandemic. The federal government had to pay back the money “in full” because it was used for non-insurance services. The same applies to the pension contributions for caring relatives in the amount of 3.5 billion euros annually, which are also to be repaid by the federal government. The health insurers accuse the federal states of shirking investments in care facilities, which leads to additional costs for those in need of care of an average of 470 euros per month. In addition, home residents would be forced to pay training costs, although this is also a state matter. This alone could save those in need of care by 105 euros per month. The central association of health insurance funds complains that the fact that the own contributions have steadily increased is “in fact leading to an erosion and thus a devaluation of the existing services”.

