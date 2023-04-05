Home Business Health – Hospital society against the continuation of the mask requirement
Health – Hospital society against the continuation of the mask requirement

Health – Hospital society against the continuation of the mask requirement

Berlin (German news agency) – With regard to the end of the corona measures on April 7th, the CEO of the German Hospital Society, Gerald Gaß, believes that a nationwide mask requirement in hospitals is no longer necessary. “Consistent mask requirement everywhere, that just doesn’t make sense. That doesn’t make sense for the employees,” he told the newspapers of the Funke media group (Thursday editions).

You can’t expect that from the visitors either. “I don’t know of any hospital that has now defined itself, for example, wanting to maintain the mask requirement throughout these expiring rules.” Certain areas such as the operating room, intensive care units or the treatment of patients with corona or flu would be subject to certain infection protection regulations anyway. “The protection against infection in the hospital is not something that was introduced by Corona and is abolished again when the Corona rules expire,” says Gass. However, the individual rules of the hospitals could differ in detail. It will be similar in nursing after April 7th. “Most nursing homes will follow the fall of the mask requirement,” said Christine Vogler, President of the German Nursing Council, the newspapers of the Funke media group (Thursday editions). With cold symptoms, people would be more likely to wear a mask at home or voluntarily. “That’s the appeal to common sense that’s now placarded.”

