Health – Lauterbach plans information campaign for digital patient records

Berlin (German news agency) – Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach wants to campaign for the acceptance of digital patient files with a nationwide educational campaign. “Doctors and insurance companies will inform and advise patients. And when the electronic patient file starts for everyone, we will do a nationwide awareness campaign,” said the SPD politician to the newspapers of the Funke media group (Monday editions).

Data protection rules would be designed “in such a way that they are practicable for patients and doctors in everyday life”. Lauterbach cited the targeted selection of doctors as an example: “If, as a patient, I don’t want my dentist to see which psychotherapist is treating me because of a severe psychosis, I must be able to deny the dentist access to this data.” Lauterbach also gave further details on the planned regulations: Doctors should be rewarded for digitizing important previous findings at the start of the new electronic patient file.

Lauterbach admitted that it would hardly be possible to digitize the entire medical history, but the “first filling” would also be rewarded. The health insurance companies should also only have access to the billing data, but no access to the medical data in the electronic patient file. Lauterbach also commented on the specific timetable: the corresponding digital laws should be discussed in the cabinet by the summer break. After starting on January 1st, when the e-prescription is to be activated first, the next step will follow in the second half of the year: “From autumn 2024 we will implement the further developed patient file with the digital medication overview.”

