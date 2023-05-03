Home » Health – Medical Association concerned about cannabis supply to patients
by admin
Berlin (German news agency) – The German Medical Association (BÄK) has warned of problems for medical treatment with cannabis due to the legalization planned by the federal government. “Securing the supply of safe and controlled medical cannabis must have priority in the debate about possible legalization,” said BÄK President Klaus Reinhardt of the “Rheinische Post” (Wednesday edition).

In the event of legalization, it should not be the case that patients take over the supply of cannabis themselves and thus evade any medical care and control. Against this background, he rejects the planned gradual legalization of cannabis. In addition, Reinhardt called for “research on the medical benefits and side effects of cannabis medicines to be further advanced in order to then be able to prescribe cannabis medicines in a patient-friendly and safe manner on the basis of scientific evidence”. In principle, he welcomes the possibility of prescribing drugs containing cannabinoids, since their therapeutic use could make sense for individual patients. “However, I reject the ability to prescribe cannabis in the form of dried flowers and extracts,” said the BÄK President.

