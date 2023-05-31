Health – medical officers call for the Corona warning app to be retained

.

Berlin (German news agency) – At the temporary end of the Corona warning app, which will be put into rest mode on June 1, the head of the German medical officers has spoken out in favor of keeping the app. “When dealing with special crisis events, which include epidemics and pandemics, the use of digital tools such as the Corona-Warn-App is indispensable,” said the chairman of the Federal Association of Physicians in the Public Health Service (BVÖGD), Johannes Nießen , the newspapers of the Funke media group (Thursday editions).

Such tools make it possible to inform citizens in a timely, qualified and reliable manner. “Therefore, the app should definitely be retained and expanded to other infection processes,” he added. All in all, the Corona warning app was a modern and important tool in the management of the pandemic, according to the head of the medical officer. Even if it is not possible to state how many cases of illness and death the app actually prevented, in any case it led to an increased willingness to test and more prudent behavior towards people at risk.

HOME PAGE