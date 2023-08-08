Home » Health – NRW Minister of Health rejects emergency fee for children
Business

Health – NRW Minister of Health rejects emergency fee for children

by admin
Health – NRW Minister of Health rejects emergency fee for children

.

Düsseldorf (German news agency) – NRW Minister of Health Karl-Josef Laumann (CDU) rejects the emergency fee demanded by paediatricians. “A fee would transfer the responsibility for the medical assessment of whether it is necessary to visit an emergency room to those seeking help,” said Laumann of the “Rheinische Post” (Tuesday).

“In the end, there would be a risk that people for whom a fee would mean a high financial burden would not seek medical help if they were in doubt.” The minister also fears new bureaucracy for the clinics: “Regardless of these considerations, I am concerned that we will introduce another complex and bureaucratic procedure with a fee, which will ultimately lead to a burden on the people who work in emergency care. ” Pediatricians President Thomas Fischbach had previously called for an emergency fee for parents who use the emergency room with their children, although it is not necessary. Instead, Laumann calls for better advice for parents: “Our joint project with the North Rhine Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians over the turn of the year 2022/2023 has shown that video consultation hours, especially in the area of ​​pediatric care, can help to relieve the emergency structures,” said the minister.

HOME PAGE

See also  Faced with North Korean threats, Yoon Suk-yue visits Japan to seek to restore relations | Political News | Al Jazeera

You may also like

Resolution 39 of 07/18/2023 – Acknowledgment of the...

Heat pump: drastic slump in demand in the...

Factors Influencing the Future Value of Shiba Inu...

Freshmen, La Sia receives the go-ahead for listing...

The Development of Favorable Policies for the Private...

Puglia, tourism drops: “Prices too high”. Furious entrepreneurs:...

Habeck wants to accelerate investments in a climate-neutral...

Market Expects Federal Reserve to Stay Put as...

Minzolini, the crusade against Capalbio: “Persecuted for 2...

Flashpoints – Senior US diplomat holds ‘difficult’ talks...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy