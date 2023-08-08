Health – NRW Minister of Health rejects emergency fee for children

.

Düsseldorf (German news agency) – NRW Minister of Health Karl-Josef Laumann (CDU) rejects the emergency fee demanded by paediatricians. “A fee would transfer the responsibility for the medical assessment of whether it is necessary to visit an emergency room to those seeking help,” said Laumann of the “Rheinische Post” (Tuesday).

“In the end, there would be a risk that people for whom a fee would mean a high financial burden would not seek medical help if they were in doubt.” The minister also fears new bureaucracy for the clinics: “Regardless of these considerations, I am concerned that we will introduce another complex and bureaucratic procedure with a fee, which will ultimately lead to a burden on the people who work in emergency care. ” Pediatricians President Thomas Fischbach had previously called for an emergency fee for parents who use the emergency room with their children, although it is not necessary. Instead, Laumann calls for better advice for parents: “Our joint project with the North Rhine Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians over the turn of the year 2022/2023 has shown that video consultation hours, especially in the area of ​​pediatric care, can help to relieve the emergency structures,” said the minister.

