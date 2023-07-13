Home » Health – Number of disability pensions increased due to Long Covid
Health – Number of disability pensions increased due to Long Covid

by admin
Health – Number of disability pensions increased due to Long Covid

Berlin (German news agency) – Last year, the German pension insurance approved significantly more disability pensions for those affected by post-Covid conditions than in 2021. This was announced by a spokeswoman for the German pension insurance at the request of the “Rheinische Post” (Thursday edition).

A total of 1,088 disability pensions in connection with Covid-19 were approved for the first time in 2022. 1,000 of these were granted due to post-Covid. In 2021 there were 89 disability pensions related to Covid infections. 13 of these were granted due to post-Covid conditions. According to the pension insurance, the average amount paid for reduced earning capacity pensions was 950 euros in 2022 and 917 euros in 2021.

