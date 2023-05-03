Home » Health – Pharmacists Association for National Antibiotic Reserve
Health – Pharmacists Association for National Antibiotic Reserve

Health – Pharmacists Association for National Antibiotic Reserve

Düsseldorf (German news agency) – The pharmacists’ association has called for a national reserve of antibiotics. “As with the vaccine, the state should promise fixed purchase quantities so that the supply shortage could be healed and a national reserve of antibiotics built up,” said Thomas Preis, head of the North Rhine pharmacists’ association, the “Rheinische Post” (Wednesday edition).

“At the same time, we need a simple aut-simile solution quickly – pharmacies should be allowed to dispense alternative medicines without a new prescription.” The head of the association, on the other hand, does not expect much from the announcements made by the Federal Minister of Health. “The fact that the federal government is now declaring a shortage of antibiotics for children shows the seriousness of the situation,” said Preis. “Although this allows antibiotics to be imported from abroad on a larger scale – but that will hardly be of any use: antibiotic juices for children are also scarce in other EU countries.” The situation is similar with the mixing permission: “The permission that pharmacists can now produce antibiotic juices themselves will remain ineffective – many raw materials such as antibiotics in tablet form are also scarce,” said Preis. “The effort for pharmacists to find alternative preparations is increasing all the time.” Because the federal government has identified a shortage of supplies, states such as Bavaria and North Rhine-Westphalia are now allowing the import of unauthorized antibiotic juices.

