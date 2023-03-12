The topic of health in the workplace has never been more important than in recent years. Due to the corona pandemic, both employers and employees know how important it is to protect and promote health in a company. What many companies don’t realize is that they can do much more than just the standard ways. Most of the time there are even subsidies from the health insurance company.

Companies that are not actively committed to the health of their employees are risking a lot. In addition to a high level of sick leave, which is associated with high downtime costs, the climate among employees can also be negatively influenced. A lack of motivation and difficulties in finding new employees can also be negative consequences.

So what can a company do to counteract this?

Some measures to ensure health at work are already stipulated by the Occupational Health and Safety Act. Everything you apply for beyond this for company health promotion are voluntary benefits. It is interesting that the health insurance companies are obliged to support companies that provide voluntary services.

The company can voluntarily ensure that the food in the canteen is fresh and balanced. A healthy and conscious diet can ensure good well-being. Health-promoting workplace design, such as providing a walking pad or a height-adjustable desk, are good measures to introduce exercise into everyday work. Workplaces with enough sun and fresh air can also have a positive effect on the climate of the employees.

Health-conscious work management is also important so that all employees feel comfortable in the company. Fairness and justice should have a high priority. An employer should always be neutral towards its employees and not put themselves above them. He should act as a mediator in case of problems and work for a harmonious working environment.

Benefits for employers and employees

New measures that a company contributes to promoting health in the workplace not only improve the company’s image, but also make it easier to recruit new talent. But not only does the competitiveness of the company increase, the willingness to perform and motivation of existing employees can also be positively influenced.

Adapted measures can ensure that employees identify more with the company and bind them longer. This can reflect a low turnover of personnel, which in turn minimizes the costs of the company.

Employees also benefit significantly when the company voluntarily initiates health-promoting measures. The appreciation shown increases satisfaction with the employer, which can significantly improve the working atmosphere. The health risks can be reduced. The work-life balance for employees can be made much more pleasant.

Author: Anna-Katharina Reiss

Published by: Anna-Katharina Reiß Anna-Katharina Reiß is an editor at Mittelstand-Nachrichten. She is based in our central editorial office in Bergneustadt and can be reached by our readers on Tel. 02261-9989-885 or email: [email protected]