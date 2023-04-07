Home Business Health – RKI reports 2412 new corona infections – incidence drops to 19.8
Health – RKI reports 2412 new corona infections – incidence drops to 19.8

Health – RKI reports 2412 new corona infections – incidence drops to 19.8

Berlin (German news agency) – The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported 2,412 new corona infections early on Friday morning. That was 34 percent or 1,267 fewer cases than Friday morning a week ago.

According to the RKI, the incidence fell from 21.0 yesterday to 19.8 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants within the last seven days. According to the preliminary figures, the institute is currently assuming around 81,700 active corona cases with proof, which is around 20,800 fewer than a week ago. In addition, the RKI now reported 132 deaths within 24 hours in connection with the virus. Within the last seven days there were 572 deaths, corresponding to an average of 82 deaths per day (previous day: 79).

The number of deaths now stands at 171,411. So far, a total of 38.37 million people in Germany have tested positive for the corona virus. Since these are preliminary figures for today, they could be corrected later by the RKI.

