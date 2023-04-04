Home Business Health – RKI reports 4985 new corona infections – incidence drops to 23.3
Health – RKI reports 4985 new corona infections – incidence drops to 23.3

Health – RKI reports 4985 new corona infections – incidence drops to 23.3

Berlin (German news agency) – The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported 4,985 new corona infections early Tuesday morning. That was 32 percent or 2,372 fewer cases than Tuesday morning a week ago.

According to the RKI, the incidence fell from 24.9 yesterday to 23.3 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants within the last seven days. According to the preliminary figures, the institute is currently assuming around 91,000 active corona cases with proof, which is around 25,200 fewer than a week ago. In addition, the RKI now reported 95 deaths within 24 hours in connection with the virus. Within the last seven days there were 566 deaths, corresponding to an average of 81 deaths per day (previous day: 90).

The number of deaths now stands at 171,059. So far, a total of 38.36 million people in Germany have tested positive for the corona virus. Since these are preliminary figures for today, they could be corrected later by the RKI.

