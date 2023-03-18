Home Business Health – RKI reports 5540 new corona infections – incidence drops to 45.9
Health – RKI reports 5540 new corona infections – incidence drops to 45.9

Health – RKI reports 5540 new corona infections – incidence drops to 45.9

Berlin (German news agency) – The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported 5,540 new corona infections early on Saturday morning. That was 20 percent or 1,403 fewer cases than on Saturday morning a week ago.

According to the RKI, the incidence fell from 47.0 yesterday to 45.9 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants within the last seven days. According to the preliminary figures, the institute currently assumes that there are around 193,300 active corona cases with evidence, around 50,000 fewer than a week ago. In addition, the RKI now reported 82 deaths within 24 hours in connection with the virus. Within the last seven days there were 604 deaths, corresponding to an average of 86 deaths per day (previous day: 92).

This increased the number of deaths within 24 hours to 169,661. So far, a total of 38.3 million people in Germany have tested positive for the corona virus. Since these are preliminary figures for today, they could be corrected later by the RKI.

