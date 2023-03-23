Home Business Health – RKI reports 7118 new corona infections – incidence drops to 40.4
Health – RKI reports 7118 new corona infections – incidence drops to 40.4

Health – RKI reports 7118 new corona infections – incidence drops to 40.4

Berlin (German news agency) – The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported 7,118 new corona infections early Thursday morning. That was 6.7 percent or 509 fewer cases than Thursday morning a week ago.

According to the RKI, the incidence fell from 41.1 yesterday to 40.4 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants within the last seven days. According to the preliminary figures, the institute is currently assuming around 152,400 active corona cases with proof, which is around 42,300 fewer than a week ago. In addition, the RKI now reported 180 deaths within 24 hours in connection with the virus. Within the last seven days there were 614 deaths, corresponding to an average of 88 deaths per day (previous day: 78).

The number of deaths now stands at 170,074. So far, a total of 38.32 million people in Germany have tested positive for the corona virus. Since these are preliminary figures for today, they could be corrected later by the RKI.

