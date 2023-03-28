Home Business Health – RKI reports 7357 new corona infections – incidence drops to 34.1
Health – RKI reports 7357 new corona infections – incidence drops to 34.1

Health – RKI reports 7357 new corona infections – incidence drops to 34.1

Berlin (German news agency) – The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported 7,357 new corona infections early Tuesday morning. That was 24 percent or 2,387 fewer cases than Tuesday morning a week ago.

According to the RKI, the incidence fell from 35.6 yesterday to 34.1 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants within the last seven days. According to the preliminary figures, the institute is currently assuming around 116,100 active corona cases with proof, which is around 53,600 fewer than a week ago. In addition, the RKI now reported 162 deaths within 24 hours in connection with the virus. Within the last seven days there were 691 deaths, corresponding to an average of 99 deaths per day (previous day: 96).

This increased the number of deaths within 24 hours to 170,493. So far, a total of 38.34 million people in Germany have tested positive for the corona virus. Since these are preliminary figures for today, they could be corrected later by the RKI.

