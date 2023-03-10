Home Business Health – RKI reports 7829 new corona infections – incidence drops to 50.3
Health – RKI reports 7829 new corona infections – incidence drops to 50.3

Health – RKI reports 7829 new corona infections – incidence drops to 50.3

Berlin (German news agency) – The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported 7,829 new corona infections early on Friday morning. That was 38 percent or 4,788 fewer cases than Friday morning a week ago.

According to the RKI, the incidence fell from 52.3 yesterday to 50.3 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants within the last seven days. Overall, according to the preliminary figures, the institute is currently assuming around 241,000 active corona cases with proof, which is around 50,500 fewer than a week ago. In addition, the RKI now reported 127 deaths within 24 hours in connection with the virus. Within the last seven days there were 639 deaths, corresponding to an average of 91 deaths per day (previous day: 90).

This increased the number of deaths within 24 hours to 168,935. So far, a total of 38.25 million people in Germany have tested positive for the corona virus. Since these are preliminary figures for today, they could be corrected later by the RKI.

