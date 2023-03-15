Home Business Health – RKI reports 9437 new corona infections – incidence drops to 48.1
Health – RKI reports 9437 new corona infections – incidence drops to 48.1

Health – RKI reports 9437 new corona infections – incidence drops to 48.1

Berlin (German news agency) – The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported 9,437 new corona infections early on Wednesday morning. That was 5.1 percent or 510 fewer cases than on Wednesday morning a week ago.

According to the RKI, the incidence fell from 48.6 yesterday to 48.1 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants within the last seven days. According to the preliminary figures, the institute is currently assuming around 200,500 active corona cases with proof, which is around 55,900 fewer than a week ago. In addition, the RKI now reported 123 deaths within 24 hours in connection with the virus. Within the last seven days there were 636 deaths, corresponding to an average of 91 deaths per day (previous day: 91).

This increased the number of deaths within 24 hours to 169,345. So far, a total of 38.28 million people in Germany have tested positive for the corona virus. Since these are preliminary figures for today, they could be corrected later by the RKI.

